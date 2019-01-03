California To Electrify Airport Shuttles By 2035
Airport shuttles are next on CARB’s list
As the transition to a 100% zero-emission public bus fleet by 2040 was secured, the California Air Resources Board is preparing another legislation for zero-emissions airport shuttles.
The idea is to require fixed route airport shuttles at California’s 13 largest airports to be zero-emission by 2035. There are almost 1,000 public and private airport shuttles operated at those airports.
Three steps are planned:
- 33% of in-use fleet to be zero-emission by 2027
- 66% of in-use fleet to be zero-emission by 2031
- 100% of in-use fleet to be zero-emission by 2035
A public hearing for the topic is planned on February 21, 2019.
Source: CARB via Green Car Congress
From article: “As the transition to a 100% zero-emission public bus fleet by 2040 was secured, the California Air Resources Board is preparing another legislation for zero-emissions airport shuttles.”
————————
Seems to me that this legislation that calls for zero-emissions 20 years into the future is legislation that is crafted to appear as accelerating electrification of transportation but is in-fact intentionally designed to protect legacy interests by slowing down the current pace trend of transition.
These fleets have long lifespans. So targets in the future will affect current purchase decisions.