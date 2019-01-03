  1. Home
  2. General
  3. California To Electrify Airport Shuttles By 2035

California To Electrify Airport Shuttles By 2035

52 M BY MARK KANE 2

Airport shuttles are next on CARB’s list

As the transition to a 100% zero-emission public bus fleet by 2040 was secured, the California Air Resources Board is preparing another legislation for zero-emissions airport shuttles.

The idea is to require fixed route airport shuttles at California’s 13 largest airports to be zero-emission by 2035. There are almost 1,000 public and private airport shuttles operated at those airports.

More from California
California Mandates Electric Buses Only By 2040
California's New Purple HOV Sticker To Debut In January 2019
Tesla Put California On The Automotive Map In U.S.

Three steps are planned:

  • 33% of in-use fleet to be zero-emission by 2027
  • 66% of in-use fleet to be zero-emission by 2031
  • 100% of in-use fleet to be zero-emission by 2035

A public hearing for the topic is planned on February 21, 2019.

Source: CARB via Green Car Congress

Categories: General

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "California To Electrify Airport Shuttles By 2035"

newest oldest most voted
CDAVIS

From article: “As the transition to a 100% zero-emission public bus fleet by 2040 was secured, the California Air Resources Board is preparing another legislation for zero-emissions airport shuttles.”
————————

Seems to me that this legislation that calls for zero-emissions 20 years into the future is legislation that is crafted to appear as accelerating electrification of transportation but is in-fact intentionally designed to protect legacy interests by slowing down the current pace trend of transition.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

These fleets have long lifespans. So targets in the future will affect current purchase decisions.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago