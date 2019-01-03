52 M BY MARK KANE

Airport shuttles are next on CARB’s list

As the transition to a 100% zero-emission public bus fleet by 2040 was secured, the California Air Resources Board is preparing another legislation for zero-emissions airport shuttles.

The idea is to require fixed route airport shuttles at California’s 13 largest airports to be zero-emission by 2035. There are almost 1,000 public and private airport shuttles operated at those airports.

Three steps are planned:

33% of in-use fleet to be zero-emission by 2027

66% of in-use fleet to be zero-emission by 2031

100% of in-use fleet to be zero-emission by 2035

A public hearing for the topic is planned on February 21, 2019.

Source: CARB via Green Car Congress