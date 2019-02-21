1 H BY MARK KANE

Plug-in electric cars outsold hybrids almost 2:1 in California

According to the California New Car Dealers Association’s latest report on the car market in California in 2018, electrification of the state’s fleet accelerated.

In the past year, some 2 million new cars were registered in the state (down 2.2% year-over-year), while the passenger car category decreased by 10%, below 900,000.

In such circumstances, all-electric cars (mostly passenger cars) increased volume to 94,813 and share to 4.7% (from 2.6% year earlier), while plug-in hybrids grew to 62,846 and 3.1%. In total, plug-in car sales stand 157,659 and at 7.8% of overall volume!

Interestingly, BEVs alone outsold conventional hybrids, which noted just 4.1% share (down from 4.6% year ago). According to CNCDA, hybrid sales and market share decreased every year in the past five years, which raises the question of whether or not Toyota noticed this trend?

The biggest player in the plug-in segment is, of course, Tesla and its Model 3. With 70,338 Tesla sales (including 51,293 Model 3), the California company absolutely dominates its home market taking 44% from 157,659 plug-in car sales and 74% BEV sales.

The Model 3 leads the Near Luxury category by a wide margin, while Model X is second in the Luxury Mid Size SUV category. Chevrolet Bolt EV and Model S took 3rd (respectively) in Subcompact and Luxury and High-End Sports Cars categories.

Hat Tip To Emc2!!!

Source: California Auto Outlook – 2018 – California New Car Dealers Association