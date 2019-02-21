  1. Home
Tesla Model 3

Plug-in electric cars outsold hybrids almost 2:1 in California

According to the California New Car Dealers Association’s latest report on the car market in California in 2018, electrification of the state’s fleet accelerated.

In the past year, some 2 million new cars were registered in the state (down 2.2% year-over-year), while the passenger car category decreased by 10%, below 900,000.

In such circumstances, all-electric cars (mostly passenger cars) increased volume to 94,813 and share to 4.7% (from 2.6% year earlier), while plug-in hybrids grew to 62,846 and 3.1%. In total, plug-in car sales stand 157,659 and at 7.8% of overall volume!

Interestingly, BEVs alone outsold conventional hybrids, which noted just 4.1% share (down from 4.6% year ago). According to CNCDA, hybrid sales and market share decreased every year in the past five years, which raises the question of whether or not Toyota noticed this trend?

The biggest player in the plug-in segment is, of course, Tesla and its Model 3. With 70,338 Tesla sales (including 51,293 Model 3), the California company absolutely dominates its home market taking 44% from 157,659 plug-in car sales and 74% BEV sales.

The Model 3 leads the Near Luxury category by a wide margin, while Model X is second in the Luxury Mid Size SUV category. Chevrolet Bolt EV and Model S took 3rd (respectively) in Subcompact and Luxury and High-End Sports Cars categories.

Source: California Auto Outlook – 2018 – California New Car Dealers Association

10 Comments on "Electric Cars Outsell Hybrids In California: Tesla Model 3 Tops In Class"

Get Real

The future is here, now!

1 hour ago
Adrian Auchrome

It’s just not evenly distributed. 🙁

56 minutes ago
ffbj

Tesla is like an Atlas holding up of the ev world.

51 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I hope he doesn’t shrug.

23 minutes ago
Xcel

So… People couldn’t care less about the stupid self-charging toyota hybrids which require gasoline to cover 100% of their energy needs.

44 minutes ago
Do Not Read Between The Lines

I think they could. Still at 4%.

Ted C

I don’t consider these EVs, but I am certainly happier breathing air in a region with 4% Prius instead of that 4% being ICE-only vehicles.

Roy_H

It is easy for a manufacturer to convert a hybrid into a plug-in-hybrid and so it is natural to see the decline of hybrids as a given model moves from one category to another. I expect to see the plug-in variety to be slightly higher than the basic hybrid for 2019.
The total market for hybrid and plug-in-hybrid seems to be near constant.

Roy_H

I understand Toyota is hybridizing more of its models Corolla, Camry, RAV4, possibly others and it seems to me that it would be in Toyota’s best interest to bring out plug-in versions as well.

BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I think Bolt should be subcompact SUV, not just subcompact. Then it’d rank 3 instead of 2. I’m curious where VW GTI ranks. Bolt outsold GTI in 2018.

