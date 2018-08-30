California Considers Additional $2,000 Electric Car Incentive: Total $4,500
California weighs higher subsidies for EVs.
Bloomberg reports that California will hold a hearing this week about increasing incentives to buy plug-in cars from the current $2,500 to $4,500.
One of the reason is that some plug-in car manufacturers already hit or soon will hit the federal tax credit limit of 200,000 vehicles sold, which starts the phase-out of $7,500 federal tax credit (it will decrease by 50% for up to six months and then to 25% for another six months, before drying out completely).
Tesla already reached 200,000 in July, while GM is expected to sell its 200,000th plug-in electric car in U.S. several months from now.
There is also a chance that the additional $2,000 could be provided directly to consumers at the point of sale.
“The state is able to consider an increase in its electric-car subsidy partly because revenue is becoming available as companies buy more credits to comply with the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, said Dan Sperling, a University of California Davis transportation professor who is also a member of the Air Resources Board. At this week’s hearing, the board will consider requiring oil companies to cut carbon intensity by 20 percent by 2030, compared with 2010 levels, from a 5 percent reduction mandated this year.
California may provide the funding generated from this program as subsidies directly to consumers at the point of sale, as proposed by automakers, electric utility companies and others, rather than via mail rebates later.”
The current state rebate ($2,500) is financed from the purchase of credits to comply with the state’s cap-and-trade program for reducing carbon-dioxide emissions.
Other topics under consideration will be whether or not to increase support for:
- fast charging infrastructure
- hydrogen stations
- electric buses
Source: Bloomberg
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
23 Comments on "California Considers Additional $2,000 Electric Car Incentive: Total $4,500"
This will be Great News for the continued sales of the Tesla Model 3, and Chevy Bolt here in California!
1.) fast charging infrastructure
2.) hydrogen stations
3.) electric buses
Please consider more support for #1 and #3, which are hopefully coming soon, to a location where they are still desperately needed, but not yet deployed. An example would be adding DC fast chargers near the intersection of the 10 &110 freeways.
I don’t think fast charging is the solution… just more charging period, mainly level 2, especially in rental properties and public streets. Public utilities needs to step up and come up with solutions like mobile metering, public plugs attached to street lights and utility poles. Commercial developments need to up their charging infrastructure in their parking areas, and this could just be all level 2 charging. Hydrogen is pretty much no go in California. Electric buses and rail are already in wide use in San Francisco with catenary systems… LA needs to step up their game by putting more battery-electric buses on the road.
L2 charging street spaces (LADWP installed), that are adjacent to utility poles and street lights, are great, but they unfortunately are often ICE’d or EVen vandalized, here in So. Cal., in the City of Angels.
” just more charging period, mainly level 2,”
Exactly. Go visit some shopping malls and count up the L2 EVSE’s you see. You can almost always count them on your two hands. Now consider the amount of parking spaces there are for that mall.
Many people drive intercity to malls and schools. Look at UOP and Stockton in general. There may be a handfull of L2 charging. I had to go to UOP a few times, they don’t have any charging……….LMAO.
I was able to plug into their 14-50 socket in the back utility building with my 40A OpenEVSE.
This should bring electric car sales in California to an absolute standstill until any possible increased benefits of the new law/guidelines become apparent…or not.
Hydrogen is almost as bad as gas… so much power is needed to create, store, and transport it. No need to save the gas station owners (the only real ones to get benefits of H2).
Reform H2 from bio methane.
Hydrogen must be strictly forbidden worldwide, it undermines the story of Great Battery rEvolution, as started by Dear Leader Elon!
This might be the case for some manufacturers, but I do not think that Tesla (who now have has the majority of the market coverd on its own) will be hit negatively if this is introduced starting January 2019. Currently, Tesla customers in California enjoy a 2.5 k$ state rebate and a 7.5 k$ federal tax credit, if they are eligible.
Come January, the fedeal tax credit will drop to 3.75 k$ for Tesla, so even if the state rebate increases to 4.5 k from the current 2.5, it is better to take delivery in 2018 to get the full federal tax credit.
The only ones benefiting from a later Tesla purchase would be customers that don’t have paid high enogh federal taxes in 2017 to claim the tax rebate. That can’t be a very high number, as that would mean that they have no income but buy luxury cars (with the exception of writeoffs for losses in former years, as a certain commander in chief allegedly did a while back)
It is a nice gesture towards Tesla reservation holders waiting for the base model, though.
Plus:
(1) _IF_ that happens.
(2) _IF_ income even qualifies one to get the state rebate (not an unreasonably coarse filter when it comes to Tesla audience).
Have you even been to California lately? If you spend about 30 min on the road in LA, you’ll probably see more Tesla’s than any European car. There seems to be more Teslas on the road these days than BMW and Mercedes. People are buying EV’s at an alarming rate and subsidy or no subsidy, this trend will not stop.
At no subsidy the trend will severely slow down.
Sigh and Texas offers their rebate to all but the most US built car… Tesla.
Flying the American Flag high and proudly…Hey TX, is it because it’s a CA company?
It is not most US built. Most US/Canada built are Dodge Grand Caravan (76%), Honda Odyssay and Ridgeline with 75% part content. Tesla S/X/3 is only 50-55% US/Canada built.
https://www.nhtsa.gov/sites/nhtsa.dot.gov/files/documents/2018_aala_alpha_06262018.pdf
Catching up to Colorado, where we have $5k 🙂
Nice!!! +1
Can’t see if this would be for BEV only.
Time to end subsidies for the plugin hybrids.
I am a fan of Volvo, but XC90 T8, really?
Give subsidies for used cars to lower income drivers.
People with low income should be able to buy a used Leaf for a minimal amount
The State of Colorado is a leader in this assistance, as they have a $5k pre-owned purchase incentive for some, if not all EVs, as “BoltUp” has previously stated above!
Waste of lost tax dollars for the state of California, it’s obvious the Tesla cult customers will buy Tesla at any price or cost so they seriously don’t need any incentives.
Tesla has been in business 15 years, time to stand on their own two feet without subsidies.
CA needs to drop all subsidies for PHEV’s.
Also cancel all HOV stickers to PHEV’s.
No need to keep the OPEC Jizz sucking ICE on life support.