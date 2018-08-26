  1. Home
90% Of Fiat 500e & VW e-Golf Sales In U.S. Were In California in 2017

Some plug-in electric cars are sold almost entirely in California

EVAdoption elicits us in its latest tweet on plug-in electric car sales in California aa s percent of the total U.S. sales.

As it turns out, there are models highly dependent on California – aka true compliance EVs like the Fiat 500e or even the Volkswagen e-Golf – the latter of which is getting some momentum in Europe at least.

Anyways, both the 500e and e-Golf in 2017 noted more than 90% of U.S. sales in California.

On the other side of the spectrum, we see Tesla Model X (32.4%), Ford C-Max Energi (39.1%) and Nissan LEAF (39.3%).

California is the U.S’. biggest car market, which means that the share will be always high, but if it significantly exceeds average share of the car market, then it must be related to manufacturers approach or some policy/incentives.

Source: EVAdoption

3 Comments on "90% Of Fiat 500e & VW e-Golf Sales In U.S. Were In California in 2017"

Paul

Doesn’t surprise me at all. Trying to get a dealer to tell you about the e-Golf in Maryland was like trying to pull teeth.

1 hour ago
bro1999

Hello compliance cars.

56 minutes ago
scott

The big automakers are following the same playbook big tobacco employed. They want to keep selling us ICE junk for the next thirty years, and they will pull every trick in the book to make it happen. Bye bye Goldilocks climate.

16 minutes ago