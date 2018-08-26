90% Of Fiat 500e & VW e-Golf Sales In U.S. Were In California in 2017
Some plug-in electric cars are sold almost entirely in California
EVAdoption elicits us in its latest tweet on plug-in electric car sales in California aa s percent of the total U.S. sales.
As it turns out, there are models highly dependent on California – aka true compliance EVs like the Fiat 500e or even the Volkswagen e-Golf – the latter of which is getting some momentum in Europe at least.
Anyways, both the 500e and e-Golf in 2017 noted more than 90% of U.S. sales in California.
On the other side of the spectrum, we see Tesla Model X (32.4%), Ford C-Max Energi (39.1%) and Nissan LEAF (39.3%).
California is the U.S’. biggest car market, which means that the share will be always high, but if it significantly exceeds average share of the car market, then it must be related to manufacturers approach or some policy/incentives.
In 2017, 91.9% of Fiat 500e & 90.6% of VW eGolf models sold in the US, were purchased in California | @Tesla Model X (32.4%), Ford C-MAX PHEV (39.1%), Nissan LEAF (39.3%) had the lowest % of their total sales in Calif. | Data source: IHS Markit, @InsideEVs pic.twitter.com/hW5cevKzDr
— EVAdoption (@EVAdoptionTweet) August 26, 2018
Source: EVAdoption
Doesn’t surprise me at all. Trying to get a dealer to tell you about the e-Golf in Maryland was like trying to pull teeth.
Hello compliance cars.
The big automakers are following the same playbook big tobacco employed. They want to keep selling us ICE junk for the next thirty years, and they will pull every trick in the book to make it happen. Bye bye Goldilocks climate.