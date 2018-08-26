90% Of Fiat 500e & VW e-Golf Sales In U.S. Were In California in 2017

1 H BY MARK KANE

Some plug-in electric cars are sold almost entirely in California

EVAdoption elicits us in its latest tweet on plug-in electric car sales in California aa s percent of the total U.S. sales.

As it turns out, there are models highly dependent on California – aka true compliance EVs like the Fiat 500e or even the Volkswagen e-Golf – the latter of which is getting some momentum in Europe at least.

Anyways, both the 500e and e-Golf in 2017 noted more than 90% of U.S. sales in California.

On the other side of the spectrum, we see Tesla Model X (32.4%), Ford C-Max Energi (39.1%) and Nissan LEAF (39.3%).

California is the U.S’. biggest car market, which means that the share will be always high, but if it significantly exceeds average share of the car market, then it must be related to manufacturers approach or some policy/incentives.

In 2017, 91.9% of Fiat 500e & 90.6% of VW eGolf models sold in the US, were purchased in California | @Tesla Model X (32.4%), Ford C-MAX PHEV (39.1%), Nissan LEAF (39.3%) had the lowest % of their total sales in Calif. | Data source: IHS Markit, @InsideEVs pic.twitter.com/hW5cevKzDr — EVAdoption (@EVAdoptionTweet) August 26, 2018

