The ultra-fast DC chargers are being launched at Simon Group’s San Francisco Premium Outlets.

These units become California’s first location for electric vehicle (EV) charging systems featuring fast recharging speeds up to 350 kilowatts

It seems that Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use venues, is gearing up for the electric vehicle future. They are doing this by teaming up with Electrify America, helping the real estate powerhouse advance the EV charging infrastructure at their facilities. In turn, this allows Simon to bring vehicle charging onboard as an auxiliary service for their customers.

The real-estate corporation owns or has an interest in more than 325 properties, comprising approximately 241,000,000 square feet (22,400,000 m2) of gross leasable area in North America and Asia. And now, the company’s San Francisco Premium Outlets will become California’s first location for electric vehicle (EV) charging systems featuring fast recharging speeds up to 350 kilowatts.

The fast DC chargers are built by Electrify America. helping Simon advance the electric vehicle infrastructure at their facilities. The first location will receive 10 DC fast chargers that will be fully open to public use. The charging site features eight 150 kW chargers and two 350 kW chargers. For the latter, the ability to recharge an electric vehicle at 20 miles a minute, providing a whopping 200 miles of vehicle driving range in just 10 minutes, will mean that this is one of the most appealing locations to do your shopping, movie going and car charging at the same time.

Furthermore, the 10 Electrify America chargers are co-located with 20 Tesla Superchargers. In turn, this makes the San Francisco Premium Outlets, one of the largest multi-standard fast charging sites in the country. And that’s not a bad way to market your business.

But, for Simon and Electrify America, there’s more to come. The company is set to install additional charging systems at Simon locations nationwide. These will include 17 centers in California, sporting a whopping 95 additional chargers when done. And from our point of view, that’s a really sound business model. After all, we all spend at least 2 hours at the shopping mall, maybe even more at the movies, and having your car fully recharged for a completely free return trip is something we’d all be looking forward to. Even if it costs us more money in the end – when you calculate all the caramel flavored popcorn we’re gonna stuff ourselves inside.

