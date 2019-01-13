Cadillac Shows Off First Fully Electric Crossover On New EV Platform
37 M BY WADE MALONE 6
More details will announced as the automaker moves closer to launch.
Last week we learned that Cadillac was going to become the lead brand for launching the next generation of electric vehicles at General Motors. We learned that the Detroit automaker would be soon announcing a lineup to go head to head with Tesla. What we did not know was how long it would take for us to get our first details about the upcoming Cadillac EV.
The first announcement for this has come much more quickly than we anticipated. Late Sunday afternoon, Cadillac dropped the first images of what is going to be their first fully electric vehicle.
For the past several years, Buick and Cadillac have been the primary focus of the automaker’s efforts in the country. We had been hearing for some time about a future crossover based on the Chevy Bolt that would be launching as a Buick. Previously, GM CEO Mary Barra had announced that multiple vehicles would be launching on the Chevy Bolt platform. So far that has not come to pass.
After the announcement that Cadillac would become the tent pole brand for the new EV platform, it is no surprise that the Cadillac EV is the first to be officially announced. The vehicle shown is not a “compact crossover”, as GM calls the Chevy Bolt EV. Instead, the upcoming Cadillac EV will be a 3 row SUV. But the most important aspect for Americans is that this was announced on the U.S. media site at a North American event. This likely indicates this vehicle is not merely a player for the Chinese market.
While details are still scarce at the moment, Cadillac says that the new electric vehicle platform will be incredibly flexible with a “relatively short design and development lead time”. But this announcement does not simply hint at the future of GM’s electric vehicle platform. It is also a step towards re-invigorating Cadillac.
Mary Barry commented on the electric vehicle as the beginning of a new era for Cadillac.
One of the things that’s going to make Cadillac, Cadillac again is being leading in innovation and technology. We’re very intent on continuing aggressively to accomplish that … This is just the tip of the iceberg.
DETROIT — Cadillac furthered its recent product blitz today with the reveal of the brand’s first EV. This will be the first model derived from GM’s future EV platform. GM announced on Friday that Cadillac will be at the vanguard of the company’s move toward an all-electric future.
“Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world,” said Steve Carlisle, president of Cadillac. “It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility.”
The Cadillac EV’s name and additional details will be revealed closer to launch. Today’s announcement is part of Cadillac’s aggressive product acceleration announced this week — in addition to revealing the all-new XT6 crossover, the company also hinted at both a future Escalade and an upcoming performance sedan. Overall, Cadillac will introduce new models at the rate of roughly one every six months through 2021.
GM’s future EV platform, which Cadillac will be the first to use, will be flexible, allowing the company to respond quickly to customer preferences with a relatively short design and development lead time. The Cadillac portfolio will eventually benefit from a variety of body styles that can be spun off this architecture.
The most advanced components within this platform are the drive units and battery cells, both of which are being designed for maximum usability throughout GM vehicle lineups in different countries. The EVs can be configured in front-, rear- or all-wheel drive, and the output of their battery systems will be adjustable based on vehicle and customer needs.
Caddy EV looks ain’t so Baddy (from limited pics).
They don’t even have a working model of it, just some fantastical drawings. How could GM have fallen so far behind. Switching to Cadillac means GM is going to build expensive EV’s on top of being late to market. We needed an AWD Buick EV at $50K instead we’ve got nothing….maybe an $80K Caddy to compete with e-Tron and i-Pace.
Nice design, Tesla needs to bring a new designer for Model Y.
What’s up with the stupid light fangs? Seems like alot of the new evs have them…eGolf, Clarity come to mind.
Well that is bad news as the Buick upgraded version of the Bolt was supposed to be out in 2019. Volt discontinuing (why would anyone buy the featureless Volt over the feature rich Inoniq?) and Bolt not competing (no power seats, no dynamic cruise) and Cadillac years out, Ford bailing out, GM bailing out, the Kona and Niro EV’s are going to take the low end of the EV market with 250 mile loaded hatchback FWD CUV’s, the world’s new station wagons.
I think this is the ugliest design I have seen from Cadillac. Toyota has been trying hard to produce the ugliest cars on the planet, and now Cadillac is trying to out do Toyota.