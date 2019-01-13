37 M BY WADE MALONE

More details will announced as the automaker moves closer to launch.

Last week we learned that Cadillac was going to become the lead brand for launching the next generation of electric vehicles at General Motors. We learned that the Detroit automaker would be soon announcing a lineup to go head to head with Tesla. What we did not know was how long it would take for us to get our first details about the upcoming Cadillac EV.

The first announcement for this has come much more quickly than we anticipated. Late Sunday afternoon, Cadillac dropped the first images of what is going to be their first fully electric vehicle.

For the past several years, Buick and Cadillac have been the primary focus of the automaker’s efforts in the country. We had been hearing for some time about a future crossover based on the Chevy Bolt that would be launching as a Buick. Previously, GM CEO Mary Barra had announced that multiple vehicles would be launching on the Chevy Bolt platform. So far that has not come to pass.

After the announcement that Cadillac would become the tent pole brand for the new EV platform, it is no surprise that the Cadillac EV is the first to be officially announced. The vehicle shown is not a “compact crossover”, as GM calls the Chevy Bolt EV. Instead, the upcoming Cadillac EV will be a 3 row SUV. But the most important aspect for Americans is that this was announced on the U.S. media site at a North American event. This likely indicates this vehicle is not merely a player for the Chinese market.

While details are still scarce at the moment, Cadillac says that the new electric vehicle platform will be incredibly flexible with a “relatively short design and development lead time”. But this announcement does not simply hint at the future of GM’s electric vehicle platform. It is also a step towards re-invigorating Cadillac.

Mary Barry commented on the electric vehicle as the beginning of a new era for Cadillac.

One of the things that’s going to make Cadillac, Cadillac again is being leading in innovation and technology. We’re very intent on continuing aggressively to accomplish that … This is just the tip of the iceberg.