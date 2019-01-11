Cadillac To Launch Electric Car To Compete With Tesla
Cadillac to lead GM’s electrification efforts.
General Motors announced today that Cadillac will be GM’s lead electric vehicle brand. The company is currently developing an all-new EV platform, which at first will be utilized in an upcoming all-electric Cadillac.
The official news was preceded by Reuters’ article, which hints at Cadillac’s competitor to Tesla.
The statement also says that GM will introduce a family of profitable EVs (broad array of body styles). Of course, Chevrolet also will utilize the platform.
“Cadillac will be GM’s lead electric vehicle brand and will introduce the first model from the company’s all new battery electric vehicle architecture, GM’s foundation for an advanced family of profitable EVs.
The flexible platform will provide a broad array of body styles and will be offered in front-wheel, rearwheel and all-wheel configurations.
Its most critical components — including the battery cells — are being designed for maximum usability across all programs. The battery system will also be adjustable, based on vehicle and customer requirements.”
Well, after the market failure of plug-in hybrids Cadillac ELR and Cadillac CT6 PHV (very low volumes), a switch to long-range, all-electric models with performance, all-wheel drive and luxury sounds reasonable.
Reuters’ sources said:
“GM said in 2017 it planned by 2021 to introduce a new dedicated flexible electric vehicle architecture and an advanced battery system to support the development of at least 20 new models in the United States and China.
GM said in 2017 that a new electric vehicle platform in 2021 will serve as a base for at least nine derivatives, ranging from a compact crossover to a large seven-passenger luxury sports utility vehicle and a large commercial van.”
Source: GM, Reuters
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Cadillac To Launch Electric Car To Compete With Tesla"
Maybe to be made in Hamtramck or one of the other soon-to-be-idled facilities?
Well if they think they can build it in South Korea with the Bolt they are going to to be disappointed. It will have to built in the US or the UK if anyone is going to take it seriously.
Without showing a single product, they keep claiming that they will sell 20-25 EVs.
At least VW did show the ID.
So their electric vehicle will start at $75,000 not $35,000.
This is their way to say that we will sell electric vehicles only to the rich and not the middle class.
They are building another ELR aka Tesla killer.
‘Bout time GM produced another EV. I think the Bolt covered the lowest cost EV with a respectable range now let’s see if they can salvage the Cadillac brand with electric power. Comparing yourself to Tesla isn’t the start I was hoping for. Just stand on your own with original design and forward thinking. In the world of Evs your still a fledgling player.
How big do they think the market for luxury EVs is? While they can build a decent EV, they will be fighting it out with BWM, MB, Audi,…, (oh and Tesla) for a market that consists of something around 100-200,000 cars a year.
Cadillac? The brand known as blue haired old ladies car? Get a fork, it’s done.
Well they could start hiring a couple of designers, and by that I do not mean for the for the battery pack. GM was very professional in killing both Opel/Vauxhall and SAAB. About 1000 Cadillacs are sold in Europe per year, so they do have some work to do. I wish them all the best.