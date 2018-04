Byton Reveals Near Production-Ready Electric SUV – Videos

4 H BY MARK KANE

Byton presents its all-electric concept in Europe at the 2018 Milan Design Week, after the car was unveiled earlier this year at CES.

In its current stage, the car is 85% production-ready and production is expected to begin in China in late 2019.

To reach the production stage, Byton is looking for investors that would be willing to cough up some $400 million.

The unique features of Byton EV are displays – one on the steering wheel, and another one the full width of the car.

Byton EV specs:

Battery: 71 or 95 kWh for 250 miles (400 km) or 323 (520 km) of range

Powertrain: 200 kW rear-wheel drive or 350 kW all-wheel drive

You havenโ€™t seen our BYTON Concept and the artistic interpretation of our connecting lines yet? Then wait no longer and… Posted by BYTON on Thursday, April 19, 2018

source: Shropshire Star