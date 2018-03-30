Byton Reveals Near Production-Ready Electric SUV – Videos
Byton presents its all-electric concept in Europe at the 2018 Milan Design Week, after the car was unveiled earlier this year at CES.
In its current stage, the car is 85% production-ready and production is expected to begin in China in late 2019.
To reach the production stage, Byton is looking for investors that would be willing to cough up some $400 million.
The unique features of Byton EV are displays – one on the steering wheel, and another one the full width of the car.
Byton EV specs:
- Battery: 71 or 95 kWh for 250 miles (400 km) or 323 (520 km) of range
- Powertrain: 200 kW rear-wheel drive or 350 kW all-wheel drive
6 Comments on "Byton Reveals Near Production-Ready Electric SUV – Videos"
Looks like another “Tesla Killer.”
I know the Jaguar is going to sell well (for a Jaguar). At least in markets where EVs are sold in some kind of volume.
I’m more worried they will not make enough.
They have sold 1300 in Norway. I think Jaguar sends 1500 cars to Norway this year. .
So if people are too slow, they have to wait until next year.
That would be because companies like Porsche extensively trial and test their products rather than rushing development and having too many design and manufacturing issues to deal with at launch.
Spaciousness and functionality is very important and I hope Tesla keeps this in mind when designing Model-Y and make it as big as possible internally and keep the price affordable.
I just don’t see how that display is going to work. It looks way too high. That and the display on the steering wheel just looks like a bad idea as well.
The rest of it however looks very nice 🙂