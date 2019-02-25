Byton M-Byte Electric SUV Headed For Mass Production This Year

44 M BY GASGOO

We believe Byton is the real deal.

The electric vehicle startup BYTON is said to unveil the mass-produced model of the screen-filled M-Byte in the middle of 2019 and the vehicle’s presale will start at the same time with predicted prices ranging between RMB300,000 and RMB400,000.

Besides, the new model will reportedly hit the market at the end of the year and step into the U.S. market in 2020.

The M-Byte concept was first shown at the CES 2018. With shorter front and rear overhangs, the BEV model gets more room for passengers. Boasting a futuristic gene, it is outfitted with such configurators as LED headlights, luminous marks, two-tone vehicle body as well as the trendy taillight cluster that stretches across the rear end.

The new model measures 4,850mm long, 1,960mm wide and 1,650mm tall. Wheelbase for the car reaches 2,945mm.

The traditional side-opening car doors feature the function of BYTON Intuitive Access that is able to recognize human faces using the facial recognition technology. In addition, the rear-view mirror for conventional cars is replaced with rear-view camera.

Inside, a massive liquid crystal display measuring 125cm long and 25cm wide at the symmetrical center console supports gesture recognition application. In addition, there is a 9-inch touch screen located in the middle of the dual-spoke steering wheel, integrating a number of functions for driver’s operation like the seat adjustment.

The M-Byte mass-produced model is going to offer two power variants. The rear-wheel-drive version carries an electric motor at the rear axle, producing 272hp and 400N·m torque peak, while the all-wheel-drive version is powered by two electric motors at the front and rear axles with a combined output of 476hp and torque peak of 710 N·m.

Source: Gasgoo