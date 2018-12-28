BYTON To Reveal Details On First Production EV At CES 2019

57 M BY GASGOO

After M-Byte and K-Byte concepts comes a real electric car. Details available soon.

BYTON, a China-based EV startup, is ready to showcase the BYTON M-Byte Concept SUV and the K-Byte Concept sedan at the upcoming CES 2019 Las Vegas next month. In the meantime, the startup will publish the latest information about its first volume production model.

According to relevant reports, the mass-produced model will retain the most attractive innovative technologies that are applied in the concept model unveiled before, such as the global-first vast 49 x 9.8-inch screen as a “shared experience” controlled by touch, voice and gestures and the touch screen above the steering wheel.

Moreover, the interior design for the mass-produced model will be further optimized to accentuate a sense of future and luxury. For example, its center console features a brand-new full-vision design. Smart sensors and traditional physical buttons are properly integrated by elegant curves and artful layering design.

BYTON, which is dedicated to integrating automobile engineering and digital technologies, defines its products as the “next-generation smart devices”. At the forthcoming CES, the startup is set to release a series of personalized connectivity applications and services based on the BYTON Life cloud platform as well as the smart sensing technologies to be used in the volume production model.

As the company’s plan, its first premium intelligent electric SUV will be officially put into production at the end of 2019.

Source: Gasgoo