BYTON Might Be The Next Chinese EV IPO

3 H BY MARK KANE 5

Another IPO is coming?

Carsten Breitfeld, CEO and co-founder of BYTON, told Germany’s Automobilwoche that the company could launch IPO after one more round of fundraising from private investors.

“With the capital-intensive nature of business and our expansion, the topic of listing on the stock market will become relevant,”

The IPO – we assume around 2020 – would be another high-profile Chinese venture after CATL battery manufacturer and automaker NIO.

BYTON first probably will need to reach the production stage, just like NIO with the ES8, which should happen in 2019.

Source: Reuters

Benz

That screen from left to right really is awesome. It’s just a great idea.

But will Byton be able to manage to raise enough funds just to keep the company alive and eventually really start producing EV’s?

That just remains to be seen. Nothing can be said at the moment.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Will

No product line.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj

Well if it’s like NIO, don’t bother.

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
John-EU

In about 2 to 3 years from now, we will see these chinese start-ups merging to bigger companies. IPO or not. But they sure will have a lot of software options to choose from. So you can shop while driving autonomously and Alibaba and Amazon will be happy!

34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
ffbj

Better would have been SOLO:
“Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO, +151.83%more than doubled in premarket trade Monday, rocketing 141%, after the Canada-based maker of electric vehicles said it received more than 64,000 pre-orders for its vehicles, representing $2.4 billion in potential sales.”
–Marketwatch

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago