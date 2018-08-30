BYTON To Host “Bytes and Coffee” Event This Saturday

2 H BY TOM MOLOUGHNEY

See both BYTON concept cars in the flesh.

This Saturday, October 6th, BYTON will be hosting a “Bytes & Coffee” event at their North American headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

The event is open to the public, and attendees will get to check out both BYTON concept cars and chat with BYTON reps. BYTON is on schedule to release their first vehicle, the all-electric M-Byte SUV sometime in the 4th quarter of 2019. The initial release will be in China, with US customers getting their first deliveries about 6 months later, followed by European deliveries.

M-Byte pricing will begin at $45,000 and the vehicle will come standard with a 71 kWh battery pack, good for over 200 miles per charge. There will be an optional 95 kWh battery which will have a range of over 300 miles, according to the manufacturer. Power is also up with the optional 95 kWh pack from the standard 250 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque in the 71 kWh pack, to 470 hp and 524 lb-ft of torque with the larger battery.

Following the M-Byte by about 2 years will be the K-Byte. The K-Byte will be a sedan that is planned to launch with level 4 autonomous driving capability. With Level 4 autonomous features, the car can basically operate without any human input or oversight, but that’s only under select conditions. Those conditions are defined by factors such as the type of road or geographic area.

Both vehicles use BYTON’s massive 49″ display screen, stretching across the entire width of the vehicle. We’ve had a few InsideEVs readers comment that they believe such a screen will be too distracting while they are driving, so this event might be a good one to see the display yourself and ask BYTON representatives how they plan to mitigate the possibility of distracted driving in their vehicles.

The event is free, and there’s no need to pre-register to attend. Coffee and pastries will be served, and InsideEVs Tom Moloughney will be on hand at the event, so if you stop by to check out the cars, make sure you say hello. Here are the event details:

Byton Office

4201 Burton Dr

Santa Clara, CA 95054

8:00 am to 11:00 am