BYD Will Deliver First Electric Garbage Trucks In Seattle
BYD received from Recology an order for two all-electric Class-8 refuse trucks for use in residential solid waste pick up.
It’s said that those will be the first electric refuse trucks to operate in Seattle and also in the Pacific Northwest Region.
Chinese manufacturer already delivered its first garbage collection truck in North America to Palo Alto. It’s equipped with 178 kWh battery for 65-75 miles of range.
The specification of vehicles for Recology wasn’t disclosed, but it’s known that it will get New Way’s Viper Rear Loader refuse bodies.
Delivery is expected in the first half of 2019.
Here is a video with first BYD’s refuse truck in Palo Alto:
More about the order:
“BYD’s zero-emission battery-electric Class-8 truck chassis boasts optimal efficiency with regenerative braking and best-in-class power and torque. In addition to the environmental and financial benefits of zero-emissions and reduced operating costs, BYD’s electric trucks are quiet and clean, which has an immediate impact on quality of life for the communities they serve.
“We are excited to be the first to deploy electric refuse trucks to the Pacific Northwest region, demonstrating that clean, zero-emissions technology is the smart, sustainable choice for heavy industry,” said BYD Motors President, Stella Li.
New Way, a family-owned business since 1971, manufactures a complete line of refuse equipment including the Viper mid-compaction Rear Loader bodies in Scranton, IA. With outside cylinders and operating valve, New Way’s streamlined Viper design offers increased efficiency, safety and value.
“By combining the innovative design of our Viper Rear Loader body with BYD’s zero-emissions battery-electric technology, we can produce the most efficient and sustainable refuse truck available on the market today,” said Don Ross, New Way Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Recology, an employee-owned company with more than 100 years’ experience in the waste industry, provides service to communities up and down the West Coast. The Recology mission represents a fundamental shift from traditional waste management to resource recovery. The vision at Recology is to create a world without waste by developing and discovering sustainable resource recovery practices that can be implemented globally.
Recology’s electric trucks will serve customers in the City of Seattle and mark an important step in realizing climate impacts that address the region’s growing need to prioritize resiliency. Especially for collection services that require heavy-duty trucks to frequent roads in these communities on a daily basis, electric trucks present a sustainable solution that both Recology and its customers can feel good about.
“Together with our industry partners, BYD and New Way, we can be a catalyst to affect positive, sustainable change, setting the stage for what a 21st century refuse truck should look like,” said Derek Ruckman, Vice President and Group Manager in the Pacific Northwest at Recology.”
3 Comments on "BYD Will Deliver First Electric Garbage Trucks In Seattle"
Amen! Garbage trucks are the WORST. Pollution, noise, I’m jealous but also happy that my kids’ will see a day when those smoke-belching beasts are completely electric.
The current ones in Seattle areas operated by Waste Management are CNG powered, so not much smoke… I am excited to see how these BEV trucks do… They look pretty flimsy and small compared to the Waste Management trucks in the area.
byd with their chinese quality