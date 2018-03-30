BYD Will Deliver First Electric Garbage Trucks In Seattle

4 H BY MARK KANE

BYD received from Recology an order for two all-electric Class-8 refuse trucks for use in residential solid waste pick up.

It’s said that those will be the first electric refuse trucks to operate in Seattle and also in the Pacific Northwest Region.

Chinese manufacturer already delivered its first garbage collection truck in North America to Palo Alto. It’s equipped with 178 kWh battery for 65-75 miles of range.

The specification of vehicles for Recology wasn’t disclosed, but it’s known that it will get New Way’s Viper Rear Loader refuse bodies.

Delivery is expected in the first half of 2019.

Here is a video with first BYD’s refuse truck in Palo Alto:

More about the order: