BYD To Launch Electric Step Van In U.S.

3 H BY MARK KANE

BYD is expanding its North American activity from buses and trucks to class 6 step vans that are expected to go on sale in 2019.

The BYD 6D Step Van is to be equipped with 250 kW and 1,800 Nm (on the wheels we believe) electric motor and one of the biggest battery packs that we ever heard of in such vehicle – 221 kWh.

The real-world range is to be 120 miles (193 km), while top speed stands at 70 mph.

“The BYD 6D is suited for delivering items such as parcels, linens, food, beverages, office supplies, and other consumer goods. With zero emissions, zero idling and a 120-mile range (full load), the battery-electric BYD 6D is suited for neighborhood delivery services.”

There will be two charging options:

4.5 hours using AC (on-board charger)

1.5 hours DC fast charging

On the right, you can see latest Class-6 electric refuse hauler that the Chinese manufacturer introduced in the U.S.

Source: Green Car Congress