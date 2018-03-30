BYD To Deliver 200 Electric Trucks To Brazil
BYD won the largest pure electric truck order in Latin America – 200 vehicles to be delivered to Brazil’s Corpus Saneamento e Obras Ltda (Corpus).
It’s apparently also the largest order for BYD outside of China.
The trucks will serve as an urban sanitation vehicles in Indaiatuba in São Paulo.
When BYD cleans up your streets all you’ll hear is Samba.
The first 20 trucks were delivered at the end of May, while the remaining 180 will gradually arrive by 2023.
We don’t know much about the specs of the trucks, but we believe they’ll be up for the job:
- more than 100 km (62 miles) of range
- weight of 21 tons
- 3 hours recharge
Source: westdollar.com
2 Comments on "BYD To Deliver 200 Electric Trucks To Brazil"
Interesting, nice to see BEV garbage trucks… BYD, class 8 semi looks like a brute too… 105K GCVW, thats almost a heavy hauler….
http://en.byd.com/usa/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/8tt_redesign6-23-18.pdf
This is a big 3 axle / 10 wheel truck which is going to keep the air clean and reduce the diesel consumption. Good job BYD and great decision by Brazil.