BYD Posts Surging Plug-In Electric Car Sales

32 M BY GASGOO

EV sales boom in progress.

BYD Company Limited announced on February 13 that its sales volume in January grew 3.74% from a year earlier to 43,920 units, while tumbled 36.9% compared with a month ago.

The sales of new energy vehicles skyrocketed 291.11% year on year (YoY) to 28,668 units, which substantially offset the YoY plunge of 56.43% in Jan. sales of oil-fueled vehicles (with 15,252 units delivered).

All segments of new energy vehicle achieved positive YoY increase in January. The sales of new energy passenger vehicles totaled 28,005 units with a splendid YoY surge of 291.62%, among which the sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles soared 65.79% to 11,786 units. It’s worth mentioning that the battery electric vehicle segment, with 16,219 units delivered, enjoyed a marvelous leap up to 38516.67%.

Although the sales volume of new energy commercial vehicles is quite small, it also shot up 270.39% over the year-ago period to 663 units, including 554 buses.

All segments of oil-fuel vehicle came across substantial sales drop last month. The sales of MPVs posted the biggest decline of 66.6% with 5,033 units sold. Besides, the sales of sedans and SUVs plunged 64.95% and 22.37% respectively over the previous year to 4,330 units and 5,889 units.

The installed capacity of new energy vehicle power battery and energy storage battery of BYD for the first month of 2019 was approximately 1.55GWh.

BYD is ambitious to sell 650,000 vehicles in 2019 and plans to roll out nine or ten new models, including the all-new BYD Tang EV600, the Song MAX DM, the Yuan EV535 and the Song Pro, etc.

Source: Gasgoo