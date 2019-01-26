BYD Song Max PHEV & EV To Offer Seating For Up To 7

2 H BY GASGOO

That’s a lot of seats for a plug in.

Patent images of the BYD Song MAX’s DM (dual motor) version and EV version have been released in recent days. They will offer seating for either six or seven as same as the existing fuel-burning version.

BYD Song MAX DM

According to the published photos, both DM and EV versions display a striking resemblance to the fuel-powered version. Adopting the BYD’s iconic “Dragon Face” design language, the DM features a grille embedded with several horizontally-placed chrome trims, while the Song MAX EV’s grille consists of multiple rectangles.

There are few differences between the rear end design of the DM and EV versions. Only the badge at lower right corner tells that two models are powered by different systems—the DM version features a lettering of “MAX”, while the EV gets the “MAX EV”.

Both models measure 4,680mm long, 1,810mm wide and 1,680mm tall with a wheelbase spanning 2,785mm and offer tires in size of 255/50R18.

Two models will offer such optional facilities as the panoramic sunroof, luggage rack, keyless entry system, LKA (lane-keeping assist), privacy window, holographic image, side curtain air bags and inside rear-view mirror.

Powering the BYD Song MAX DM will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine code-named BYD476ZQB that does 118kW with both front and rear motors for a maximum output of 110kW. This powertrain enables the DM model to run at a top speed of 170km/h. In addition, the Song MAX EV will be driven by a 120kW permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) that results in a maximum speed of 150km/h.

Source: Gasgoo