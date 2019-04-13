BYD Reports Big Sales Surge Of Electric Cars In March

44 M BY GASGOO

The EV sales surge continues for BYD.

BYD Company Limited (BYD) announced that it sold 46,825 vehicles in March, achieving a year-on-year growth of 8.5% and a month-on-month surge of 74.5%.

For the first three months, the carmaker saw its cumulative sales climb 5.19% over a year earlier to 117,578 units.

Both March sales and year-to-date (YTD) sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) represented remarkable year-on-year increase. In March, BYD’s NEV sales shot up 115.6% to 30,075 units. Of that, the sales of new energy passenger vehicles (PVs) showed a marvelous growth of 122.9% thanks to the blooming performance of all-electric PVs, whose March sales skyrocketed 356.5% year on year to 21,308 units. For the first quarter, the sales of all-electric PVs even represented a year-on-year growth up to 755.82%. However, the sales of plug-in hybrid PVs in March dropped 6.3% to 7,914 units.

Fuel-burning vehicle sales in March jumped 35% month on month, while plunged 42.7% compared with the same period a year ago. To be specific, the sales of sedans, SUVs and MPVs declined 51.29%, 13.88% and 49.91% year on year respectively to 3,881 units, 5,318 units and 7,551 units.

The automaker reported that its installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery for the first quarter was approximately 3.966GWh.

Source: Gasgoo