BYD Refreshes New Song & Qin Pro PHEVs & BEVs: Range Up To 310 Miles
New BYD Song and BYD Qin Pro coming soon.
BYD is currently on a high and after introducing the second-generation Tang and all-new all-electric Yuan and will further build its momentum with the second-generation Song (PHEV and BEV) and new Qin Pro (PHEV and BEV). Both models are also available with a conventional ICE powertrain.
The new models, all of which feature substantial range for their segment (PHEV or BEV) join the Dragon Face family. Interiors feature a rotating touch screen and offer upgraded equipment.
When the new models hit the market, BYD is expected to sell much more than the current 20,000 plug-in cars a month.
BYD Song DM (PHEV)
Price from 176,900 to 269,900 yuan ($25,850 to $39,440), 120% above ICE version *all prices after subsides
- up to 100 km (62 miles) of all-electric range (800 km / 500 miles total)
- 18 kWh battery
- electric motors: 110 kW front and 110 kW rear
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds
- top speed f 180 km/h (113 mph)
BYD Song EV500 (BEV)
Price from 189,900 to 219,900 yuan ($27,750 to $32,130)
- up to 500 km (310 miles) of all-electric range
- 61.9 kWh battery
- electric motors: 110 kW front and 160 kW (310 Nm) rear
- top speed f 150 km/h (93 mph)
- charging 40-80% in 30 minutes at 60 kW DC
BYD Qin Pro DM (PHEV)
Price from 160,000 to 180,000 yuan ($23,380 to $26,300), 50-60% above ICE version
- up to 80 km (50 miles) of all-electric range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds
- 1.5 turbo engine and 110 kW electric motor
BYD Qin Pro EV (PHEV)
Price from 170,000 to 190,000 yuan ($24,850 to $27,760)
- up to 500 km (310 miles) of all-electric range
- 160.9 Wh/kg battery energy density
