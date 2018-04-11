5 H BY MARK KANE

New BYD Song and BYD Qin Pro coming soon.

BYD is currently on a high and after introducing the second-generation Tang and all-new all-electric Yuan and will further build its momentum with the second-generation Song (PHEV and BEV) and new Qin Pro (PHEV and BEV). Both models are also available with a conventional ICE powertrain.

The new models, all of which feature substantial range for their segment (PHEV or BEV) join the Dragon Face family. Interiors feature a rotating touch screen and offer upgraded equipment.

When the new models hit the market, BYD is expected to sell much more than the current 20,000 plug-in cars a month.

BYD Song DM (PHEV)

Price from 176,900 to 269,900 yuan ($25,850 to $39,440), 120% above ICE version *all prices after subsides

up to 100 km (62 miles) of all-electric range (800 km / 500 miles total)

18 kWh battery

electric motors: 110 kW front and 110 kW rear

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds

top speed f 180 km/h (113 mph)

BYD Song EV500 (BEV)

Price from 189,900 to 219,900 yuan ($27,750 to $32,130)

up to 500 km (310 miles) of all-electric range

61.9 kWh battery

electric motors: 110 kW front and 160 kW (310 Nm) rear

top speed f 150 km/h (93 mph)

charging 40-80% in 30 minutes at 60 kW DC

4 photos

BYD Qin Pro DM (PHEV)

Price from 160,000 to 180,000 yuan ($23,380 to $26,300), 50-60% above ICE version

up to 80 km (50 miles) of all-electric range

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.9 seconds

1.5 turbo engine and 110 kW electric motor



BYD Qin Pro EV (PHEV)

Price from 170,000 to 190,000 yuan ($24,850 to $27,760)