BYD Opens What It Claims Will Be World’s Largest Battery Factory
BYD just opened its third lithium-ion battery factory in China, which by 2020 will be world’s largest battery plant.
The new facility in lithium-rich Western China’s Qinghai province is ready to produce 24 GWh and step-by-step will be expanded to reach 60 GWh annually in 2020. The investment apparently already exceeds 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).
According to BYD, the factory in Qinghai will be largest in the world after its construction is completed in 2019 (equivalent to the size of 140 football fields).
The two other factories are located in Shenzhen and Huizhou. Company is also considering to build factory in Europe. On the other hand in the future battery arm of BYD is expected to spin-off.
Sherry Li, BYD’s marketing head, said – according to Bloomberg – that next year BYD will begin volume production of more energy-dense NMC 811 batteries.
“BYD’s new Qinghai factory is technologically advanced, employing the use of a first rate Manufacturing Execution System, smart logistics, driverless automatic guided vehicles and a seamless information integration.”
“With more than 23 years’ continuous innovation, the company offers a wide variety of battery products, such as consumer 3C batteries, power batteries, solar cells and energy storage batteries, and has a complete battery ecosystem. In addition to applications in new energy vehicles and rail transportation, BYD’s battery products are widely used in solar power stations, energy storage power stations and many other new energy solutions.
BYD is present in more than 200 cities in 50 countries and regions and was the number one seller of new energy vehicles in the world between 2015 and 2017.”
“Electrification is a done deal as several countries have announced a deadline for the sale of internal combustion engine cars to end. Electric vehicles are on the cusp of another boom.”
BYD battery division CEO He Long said:
“All our batteries come with a unique identification code. We can troubleshoot any problems simply by scanning the QR code on the battery as this gives us the battery’s technical specifications and necessary manufacturing information.”
Source: BYD, Bloomberg
Categories: Battery Tech, BYD, China
Leave a Reply
21 Comments on "BYD Opens What It Claims Will Be World’s Largest Battery Factory"
Excellent; it is all coming together!
BYD may quite easily become the world leader in “in-house” low price and high volume EV battery production.
It will be the biggest battery factory until Elon releases Ludicrous Mode for the Gigafactory!
One difference, BYD fulfills their commitments, and Elon after 4 years of construction has only built 30% of Gigafactory 1…. and construction is currently stopped.
There’s a difference between not fulfilling commitments and fulfilling commitments within a prescribed time period. I’m not sure what your point is, but good job creating a negative spin on my merely light-hearted comment.
I was just merely stating facts…. GF1 started in 2014, 30% complete, and not proceeding at the moment… FACTS… BYD said they would open the factory in 2018, and complete it in 2019, they are right on guidance, more facts…
Uuuhm, I’m missing a detail: where did Tesla say when the Gigafactory would be complete?
Tesla stated that the Gigafactory will be producing 35 GWh/year by 2020. They’re now at a rate of roughly 350 k vehicles per year x 70 kWh = 25 GWh/year excluding Tesla Energy products. Pretty much on track if you ask me.
“I was just merely stating facts” yea right.
David Green continued his serial Tesla bashing campaign:
“I was just merely stating facts….”
🙄
This is a use of the word “facts” with which I am not familiar.
With that kind of reasoning you can promise whatever and never held accountable.
He wasn’t promising anything. He made a positive comment on the article. Perhaps you might consider doing the same?
Like I stated in another reply: by lack of substance, you make up your own ‘targets’ for Tesla to miss.
So says that “patriotic” American Dave “Green” who is invested into BYD and short on Tesla.
Appears to be largest in size not largest in output. This means it’s not very efficient.
I guess space is not a limiting nor expensive factor at that location. If they can produce with a high labor and energy efficiency I wouldn’t care too much about a low space efficiency which in turn could decrease problems when it comes to maintenance and expansion of the production lines.
As long as they push down price per KWh they are more than welcome to do.
Those are great news and a little bit of factory space wasted or as a reserve for expansion really isn’t too bad IMO.
It may mean they’re more vertically integrated.
GF original plan was 35GWh from raw materials to finished packs. Current plan is 105 GWh starting from processed powders instead of raw materials.
BYD makes everything themselves, Tesla only assembles packs, Panasonic makes the cells and the profit.
Tesla has a partnership with Panasonic. It’s a win-win for both Tesla and Panasonic; they are sharing the expenses and risks of building Gigafactory 1.
Trying to spin that as a negative thing isn’t merely FUD on your part, it’s pretty desperate. Just why are you here, again? Clearly it’s not due to any interest in EVs.
How many more new battery factories will BYD start during the next decade?
At least 4?
We will be reading more news about new battery factories around the world during every year of the next decade. The investments in new battery factories are going to increase as well. If money is to be made, capital will be glad to join the party.
Glad to see BYD commit to building more batteries for EVs.
Also amusing, if inevitable, that comments here would immediately turn to describing this as if there is a competition between BYD and Tesla to build the world’s “largest” (whatever that means) or highest-capacity battery cell factory. This isn’t a zero-sum game. Both BYD and Tesla can, and likely will, win in market competition against gasmobiles.
Go BYD!
Tesla bashers vs Tesla Fanboys… Fight…
Also amusing is the CATL might beat them both in capacity by 2020…
But I am rooting for all of them to grow…