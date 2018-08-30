BYD Invests Millions To Up Battery Production In U.S.
As BYD works to further its U.S. presence, it invests big bucks in a U.S.-based warehouse facility.
This newest investment by BYD applies to a 100,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Lancaster, which will cost some $5 million to complete. It will further the manufacturer’s presence in the U.S. and lead to more efficiency and production capability, primarily for the company’s ramp-up of BEV buses.
This is not the first of BYD’s investments in electric vehicles in the U.S. In fact, it’s the fourth confirmed, major monetary investment announcement in reagrds to its facility in Los Angeles. For those unaware – and we’ll admit that we didn’t know before looking it up – Lancaster is a major charter city in LA county. Thus far, BYD has poured $53 million into the project, in addition to $250 million in the area to date.
According to Green Car Reports, not only does this further investment add extra warehouse capacity for the company’s supplies and materials, but it also means that BYD’s 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility – which is on the same property – will benefit from having an increased ability to produce and operate freely. BYD North American VP for Coach and Bus shared:
We have the capacity to produce up to 1,500 battery-electric buses a year, which will go a long way toward creating a cleaner climate and a quieter, more efficient way to travel.
What’s more, BYD has already purchased another 150 acres in the area near its LA-based Lancaster operations. Additionally, the company already has plans set to open service centers throughout the country. BYD currently employs over 820 workers and is an all-union company.
Source: Green Car Congress
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "BYD Invests Millions To Up Battery Production In U.S."
We should force them to “Partner” with a US company here and make them share their IP.
Do a one to one like they do other manufacturing in China from foreign companies.
Why do you think Tesla opened up its 1,500 patents and will not challenge enforcement on them? It is about creating an ecosystem for innovation and if you don’t understand that, you won’t understand advances in technology system such as the BEV. China is already the world’s largest publisher of scientific research papers and that is not including research done by Chinese researchers working outside of China.
Puhleeeese.
China mandates all automotive manufacturers to partner with someone in their country and share their IP. Where do you think some of their innovations come from? Everyone know China is the capitol of pirating and knockoff products.
https://qz.com/771727/chinas-factories-in-shenzhen-can-copy-products-at-breakneck-speed-and-its-time-for-the-rest-of-the-world-to-get-over-it/
https://www.boredpanda.com/funny-brand-imitations-knock-offs-china/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=organic
Peddle that sh1t somewhere else.
https://www.businessinsider.com/china-fake-stores-2011-8#multiple-different-versions-of-mcdonalds-have-sprung-up-across-the-mainland-8
Uncle Warren and BYD are going “All In” on comprehensive EV Bus and battery manufacturing, here in the Cali-desert!
Over a 1/4 $ Billion, is a welcome infrastructure investment, in this Antelope Valley region.