BYD Introduces Tang EV600 With 82.8 kWh Battery

BYD seems into big batteries now.

One of the latest new models from BYD at 2018 Guangzhou Auto Show is the all-electric version of Tang SUV, which so far was available as conventional ICE and plug-in hybrid.



The BYD Tang EV600 received a fairly decent 82.8 kWh battery and is expected to go up to 600 km (373 miles), but more realistically probably the maximum will be around 500 km (310 miles).

Dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain (360 kW total) enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds. Chinese manufacturer envisioned also 30-minute fast recharge.

The pure electric Tang will be available in five and seven-seat (2+3+2) versions.

Prices in China are to be around 260,000-360,000 RMB ($37,400-$51,800). The base price is twice higher than base conventional ICE and slightly higher than base PHEV version.

We are very interested in how well the new Tang BEV will sell as the PHEV is the top -selling plug-in model for the brand (over 6,000 per month).

BYD Tang EV600 specs:

82.8 kWh battery

battery up to 600 km (373 miles), but real-world probably up to 400-500 km (250-310 miles) we assume

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds

system output 360 kW, all-wheel drive (two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors – one per axle)

(two 180 kW and 330 Nm electric motors – one per axle) fast charging in around 30 minutes

Source: BYD, Gasgoo