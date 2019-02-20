BYD Brings Ex-Ferrari & Mercedes Designers On Board

39 M BY GASGOO

Some super stylish BYD plug-ins coming soon?

BYD has recruited two famous designers who had worked for Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz, the Chinese automaker revealed the news by giving a slideshow at a business annual meeting on February 17.

One of the designers is JuanMa López, former head of exterior design of Ferrari. He joined BYD as global exterior design director in last November, according to the record from LinkedIn. Aside from the career at BYD and Ferrari, he had worked at Seat as head of interior design, at Audi AG as interior design manager and at Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. as head of interior design & components.

JuanMa López reportedly got involved in the design of such supercar models as the Ferrari 488, the LaFerrari, the Ferrari 458, the Ferrari Portofino as well as the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Besides, his works also include the Lamborghini Aventador, the Lamborghini Miura concept, the Lamborghini Murcielago GT, the Lamborghini Gallardo, the Audi Allroad Quattro concept and the Audi Concept S, etc.

The other designer Michele Jauch-Paganetti takes the post of chief interior design director at BYD. Before joining BYD, he was employed by Mercedes-Benz as the head of the design center in Italy, delivering masterpieces of the interior design for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the C-Class.

Source: Gasgoo