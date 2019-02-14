BYD Brings Electric Trucks And Van To Europe

12 M BY MARK KANE

In Europe BYD expands from buses to trucks and vans

BYD launched in Spain three zero emission commercial vehicle product lines targeted at fleet customers in Europe. The offer consists of BYD T6 light truck, BYD counterbalance forklift, BYD Q1M yard tractor, BYD pedestrian pallet truck and BYD T3 van.

BYD T6 light truck (7.5T GVW)

light truck (7.5T GVW) BYD Q1M yard tractor (46T GCWR), specifically designed for airport, port and distribution centres

yard tractor (46T GCWR), specifically designed for airport, port and distribution centres BYD T3 van

The trucks and van were already sold in China and some other markets, but not in Europe. In the case of forklifts, sales in Europe are counted in thousands.

“The event in Murcia was hosted by both BYD and dealership Tomi Maquinaria, a key electric forklift truck dealer for BYD in the Spanish regions of Murcia and Almeria. Guests included representatives from local and regional Spanish government, logistic companies and dealerships.”

According to BYD, the first trucks and vans are just the beginning of a full range of 100% electric light and heavy commercial vehicles.

Patricio Valverde, Counselor of Development and Infrastructure of the Murcia region, said:

“We thank Grupo Tomi for their efforts regarding sustainability and innovation as a tool to reduce the environmental impact, but also to reduce costs and mostly the importance of logistics to achieve those objectives.”

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, of BYD Europe, said:

“This is a highly significant step for BYD – the introduction of a whole range of proven and competitive zero emission vehicles spanning key sectors of the commercial vehicle sector. Our previous pure electric products have cemented their position in their respective categories – taxis, city buses (we are now the market leader in Europe and have recently produced our 50,000th ebus worldwide) and forklifts (this year we expect to have completed deliveries of 3,000 units to European customers). We are confident that this fourth product range – etrucks – will also win sales success even though the European CV sector is intensely competitive.”

Antonio Martinez, General Director of Tomi Group:

“Today we are the pioneers in Spain bringing the cleanest technology in the market to our roads. Now it is everyone’s duty to take advantage of it and make achievements together and become an example for the rest of Europe.”

Javier Contijoch, Vice President of Sales at BYD Europe, said: