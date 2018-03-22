BYD Delivers 101 Electric Taxis In Bangkok, Lots More Soon

10 M BY MARK KANE

Bangkok, Thailand is upgrading its taxi fleet to electric

On August 16, BYD delivered 101 e6 electric taxis to Bangkok, which will enter service right away across Thailand. It’s the biggest taxi fleet supplied by BYD outside of China.



Taking into consideration that there are now some 236 electric cars registered in the country, BYD just captured some 42% market share. The e6 is rated at up to 400 km (250 miles) of range with a two-hour charging time.

According to the article, soon the number of BYD’s taxis in Thailand could increase to 1,000!

“Chinese car maker BYD delivers 101 electric taxis in Bangkok, eyes another 1,000 units Thailand will soon have its first fleet of electric taxis running on its streets, and if everything goes well, more will be on their way.”

In previous years, BYD also delivered electric buses in Thailand

Source: BYD, People’s Daily, China