BYD Already Delivered Over 100 Electric Buses In India

BY MARK KANE

Finally, zero-emission buses spread to India

Sales of electric buses in India are finally taking off. Recently, Olectra-BYD launched 40 electric buses in Hyderabad, which is the biggest fleet in the country. In total, Olectra-BYD deployed 108 electric buses in four states.

The buses are 12-meter K9 model with a range of up to 250 km (155 miles) and capacity of 39 passengers plus driver.

India has the ambition to put into service up to about 1,000 electric buses this year.

From the video description:

“With the induction of 40 electric buses of 12-Meter length, Olectra has enabled Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to deploy the largest fleet of electric buses by any State Transport Utility in the country, it said.The buses were launched from Miyapur depot here in the presence of TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma and Liu Xueliang, Managing Director BYD India and BYD Asia Pacific and N K Rawal, Managing Director – Olectra, and other senior officials, it said.

These buses will ferry people to the Hyderabad International Airport from various locations in the city.”

Source: newindianexpress.com

2 Comments on "BYD Already Delivered Over 100 Electric Buses In India"

NAJEEB

India esp Hyderabad (Telangana state) has a warm climate, It should work in favor of EVs.

56 minutes ago
ffbj

Cool! I like the way they dress up the bus, sort of the way they festoon elephants, which seems appropriate.

20 minutes ago