BYD & ADL To Deliver 37 Double Decker Electric Buses To London

The partnership between Chinese BYD and British Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) continues and recently fruited with another big order for electric buses in London.

Transport for London (TfL) operator Metroline ordered 37 all-electric BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deckers, which will be delivered in the second quarter of 2019.

The buses will be assembled in the UK by ADL using BYD’s battery and powertrains just like in case of single decker BYD ADL Enviro200EV.

“Using the proven combination of BYD electric technology and batteries and stylish bodywork and passenger-centric interior by ADL, the UK’s double deck market leader, the BYD ADL Enviro400EV is a brand new concept, designed at ADL’s facility in Scotland and BYD’s R&D Centre in Shenzhen, China. The finished buses will be assembled in Britain by ADL as are all BYD ADL joint products. The 10.9m long electric double deckers will feature ADL’s eye-catching City style bodywork with a glazed staircase and will be built to TfL’s comprehensive specification. They will use BYD’s Iron-Phosphate battery technology which enables the buses to run all day on a single charge using cost effective off-peak electricity.”

The fleet will serve the intensive Route 43 running through the heart of the City of London from London Bridge in the south to Friern Barnet in the north.

Because there are 6,800 double decker buses on London’s streets, switching entirely to electric drive would require replacing several hundred of them every single year – in other words, the market potential is high.