BYD & ADL To Deliver 37 Double Decker Electric Buses To London
The partnership between Chinese BYD and British Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) continues and recently fruited with another big order for electric buses in London.
Transport for London (TfL) operator Metroline ordered 37 all-electric BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deckers, which will be delivered in the second quarter of 2019.
The buses will be assembled in the UK by ADL using BYD’s battery and powertrains just like in case of single decker BYD ADL Enviro200EV.
“Using the proven combination of BYD electric technology and batteries and stylish bodywork and passenger-centric interior by ADL, the UK’s double deck market leader, the BYD ADL Enviro400EV is a brand new concept, designed at ADL’s facility in Scotland and BYD’s R&D Centre in Shenzhen, China. The finished buses will be assembled in Britain by ADL as are all BYD ADL joint products.
The 10.9m long electric double deckers will feature ADL’s eye-catching City style bodywork with a glazed staircase and will be built to TfL’s comprehensive specification. They will use BYD’s Iron-Phosphate battery technology which enables the buses to run all day on a single charge using cost effective off-peak electricity.”
The fleet will serve the intensive Route 43 running through the heart of the City of London from London Bridge in the south to Friern Barnet in the north.
Because there are 6,800 double decker buses on London’s streets, switching entirely to electric drive would require replacing several hundred of them every single year – in other words, the market potential is high.
Metroline’s Chief Executive Officer, Jaspal Singh said:
“Operating zero-emission all electric buses on route 43 confirms Metroline’s continued commitment to London, our customers and Transport for London. The 37 new BYD ADL Enviro400EV’s have very impressive environmental credentials and will deliver significant benefits for Londoners. Metroline’s latest investment underscores our resolve to lead the industry and continually deliver the very best service for London.”
Isbrand Ho, Managing Director, BYD Europe said:
“Our joint team has made tremendous progress in winning tenders for TfL routes across the capital with our 10.8m and 12m single deckers. But with 6,800 double deckers on London streets, their full electrification is the key to making maximum beneficial impact on air quality for Londoners. We are delighted, in the face of intensifying competition, to win the largest first order for electric double deck buses in London and to retain our position at the top of the electric bus sales league,”.
Colin Robertson, ADL Chief Executive said:
“So far the Enviro200EV single decks have delivered in excess of 1.5 million miles of zero emission transport in the UK. This new contract for double decks takes the BYD ADL collaboration to a whole new level in every sense. We look forward to continuing our journey of improving air quality, while responding to the operational demands of our customers and the requirements of their passengers with this brand new vehicle.”
Finally. Birmingham City Council are of the view that electric buses can never be the future and buses must soon all be hygrogen.
At least now London will prove our ignorant local polatitions wrong.
This is seriously overdue in London… I lived there for 2 years and people would actually GO JOGGING in the streets of downtown London on their lunch break, not realizing how insanely detrimental to their health that might be, with all of the hundreds of diesel buses literally sitting in traffic burning massive amounts of fuel and creating an unbreathable urban environment. Throughout my 2 years in London I could literally feel my throat tickling every morning, just like the 4 days that I spent in Beijing a few years back.
Terrible.
I was in London before “clean diesel”…
Old diesels, narrow streets lined with tall buildings and grid locked traffic makes for a very inhospitable place for a pedestrian.
Not to mention the heat these diesels add to the city, in summer.
Hmmm. Looks like “Central Planning”, at least in London, can work Beautifully.
We can only hope they move these out sooner and faster.
Diesel micro particles are cancerous, getting them out of cities is obvious.
What’s non-obvious is that you won’t have to wash off government buildings as much, aside from the lower medical expenses.
I wonder with all the deals BYD has announced, are they at this years production capacity?