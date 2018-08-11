BYD Achieves The Unthinkable: 50% Of Sales Are Plug-Ins

3 H BY MARK KANE

BYD isn’t wasting its time.

The automaker is increasing plug-in car sales by as much as possible and achieved yet another monthly record, improving June’s result by almost 2,000.

In July, the Chinese manufacturer sold a record number of 18,203 plug-in electric cars, which is 62% more than a year ago.

Because sales of conventional models decreased, the share of New Energy Cars in BYD’s overall result is now at a record high of 50%.

With 89,473 sales in the first seven months of 2018, BYD has five months to reach its goal of at least 200,000 sales in 2018.

BYD offers six plug-in models. Two of those models are available in both BEV and PHEV versions, so total eight.

The bulk of the growth comes from all-new all-electric Yuan, which in its second month on the market reached 4,174 sales. The other strong model is second-generation Tang PHEV SUV, which found 3,551 sales in first full month.

Later this year BYD should exceed 20,000 sales a month.

BYD sales breakdown: