BYD Achieves The Unthinkable: 50% Of Sales Are Plug-Ins
BYD isn’t wasting its time.
The automaker is increasing plug-in car sales by as much as possible and achieved yet another monthly record, improving June’s result by almost 2,000.
In July, the Chinese manufacturer sold a record number of 18,203 plug-in electric cars, which is 62% more than a year ago.
Because sales of conventional models decreased, the share of New Energy Cars in BYD’s overall result is now at a record high of 50%.
With 89,473 sales in the first seven months of 2018, BYD has five months to reach its goal of at least 200,000 sales in 2018.
BYD offers six plug-in models. Two of those models are available in both BEV and PHEV versions, so total eight.
The bulk of the growth comes from all-new all-electric Yuan, which in its second month on the market reached 4,174 sales. The other strong model is second-generation Tang PHEV SUV, which found 3,551 sales in first full month.
Later this year BYD should exceed 20,000 sales a month.
BYD sales breakdown:
- Yuan BEV – 4,174 (second month on the market and new record)
- Qin PHEV – 4,068 + 551 BEV
- Tang PHEV – 3,551 (first full month of second-generation)
- e5 – 3,056
- Song PHEV – 2,408 + 108 BEV
- e6 – 287
The Chinese People pride themselves for being Smarter than Americans.
This is a global competition for the next generation of jobs, and they have no intention of losing.
Mark,
“With 89,473 sales in the first seven months of 2018, BYD has five months to reach its goal of at least 200,000 sales in 2018.”
The BYD Yuan EV360 then really has to reach higher monthly sales numbers. And that seems to be a possible outcome.
What is the grand total of cumulative Plug-In sales in China in 2018?
And is that 1 million total for 2018 still achievable, or is that total already too far out of reach?
Well I’m still hoping we have 2,000,000 global EV sales for 2018. Tesla and China are doing there part but the other manufacturers are still limping along.