BYD Sets 4th Straight Plug-In Car Sales Record

2 H BY MARK KANE

BYD will not let Tesla win without a fight.

BYD, the biggest manufacturer of plug-in electric cars in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, is doing everything that’s possible to keep pace with Tesla and remain #1 for 2018.

In September, BYD set its fourth all-time record of plug-in car sales in a row, reaching 25,019 – over 4,000 above the record from August. Pace of growth increased to 121% year-over-year!

Plug-in share out of overall BYD volume stands at 56% (an all-time high).

Currently, BYD offers six plug-in models. Two of those models are available in both BEV and PHEV versions, so a total of eight options.

BYD sales breakdown:

Tang PHEV – 6,019 (3rd full month of second-generation and new record)

Yuan BEV – 5,008 (4th month on the market and another record)

e5 – 4,265 (almost record)



Qin PHEV – 3,866 + 1,207 BEV

Song PHEV – 3,014 + 132 BEV



e6 – 1,508

PHEV and BEVs are selling similarly: