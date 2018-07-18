BVG Berlin Orders 15 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro Electric Buses

2 H BY MARK KANE

The first 15 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro ordered for Berlin.

The Berlin Transport Authority (BVG) placed the largest bus order ever in Germany for 950 Mercedes-Benz Citaro (up to 600 articulated buses and 350 solo buses).

All those buses are diesels, which seems like a missed opportunity, but the company recently ordered 15 all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro, which will be delivered from the first quarter of 2019.

It seems that for now, BEVs will stand for less than 2% of new purchases for BVG, which is kind of low (EV buses typically reach several times higher share than cars), but it needs to start somewhere.

The good news is that Daimler is quickly receiving new orders for eCitaro and soon should exceed 100 (the biggest manufacturers, which started earlier, delivered in Europe 500-600 electric buses to date).

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro spec: