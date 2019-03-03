How To Buy A New Tesla Model 3 For Just $26,250
44 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 4
Now that’s a heck of a deal right there.
With the announcement of the $35,000 Tesla Model 3, the electric automaker rocked the world a bit. However, what if we told you that you can buy a Model 3 for a lot less than $35,000.
No, we’re not talking used, but rather a brand new Model 3.
You see, even though the federal tax credit of $7,500 is down to just $3,750 for Tesla (and Chevrolet), state credits for EV purchases are still fully in place. For example, in California, an electric car buyer gets a $2,500 rebate. So, in California, the after-credit price of the Model 3 would be just $28,750 (plus destination). That’s an extremely low price for a Tesla electric car, but it drops even lower in some states.
What Incentives Do I Qualify For By Buying An Electric Vehicle?
We should point out that these EV incentives aren’t limited to just Tesla or the Model 3. Any pure electric car qualifies equally at the state level.
But $26,250. How’s that possible? Well, if you reside in Colorado, the state offers a $5,000 cash rebate. This is not tied to your tax liability at all, so all buyers qualify.
Time to run the numbers. Starting with the base price of $35,000, subtract the $5,000 Colorado state rebate and it drops down to $30,000. Minus the $3,750 federal tax credit (provided you have the tax liability to qualify for that amount) and there’s your $26,250 brand new Tesla Model 3. Sure seems like a bargain to us for an electric car with a range of 220 miles and a 0 to 60 MPH time of 5.6 seconds. Or, you could buy a well-equipped Toyota Corolla instead (sarcasm intended).
We suggest you check out what your state offers in incentives for electric cars and see if the Model 3 (or any other EV) meets your needs. Many of these incentives won’t last long, so you surely don’t want to miss out on a deal by waiting it out.
Categories: Buying Advice, Deals, Tesla
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "How To Buy A New Tesla Model 3 For Just $26,250"
Unlike other EV that you can negotiate, Tesla has mandatory destination+doc fee of $1200.
In CA, there’s also local utility rebate from SoCal Edison of $1000. So for those in SoCal who make enough to qualify for fed tax credit (about $40K income) but not enough to disqualify state ($150K income) , SoCal price could be
35 + 1.2 – 3.75 – 2.5 – 1 = $28.95K
Not quite Corolla price, but roughly that of VW GTI.
so all we have to do is move to a different state?
Do any Colorado utilities offer any additional local customer rebates or incentives, that make the Black Model 3 price drop down to the magic $25k price point (plus destination)?
Question is how to get this type of EV news out to the wider general consumer market?
We EV enthusiasts are a small fraction of the general population… there is a very large portion of the general American and Western Europe population that has near zero knowledge about EVs and what little knowledge they do have is dated and obsolete.
“Consumers Lack EV Awareness, Even in the Nation’s Largest Market…UC Davis surveys show the vast majority of Californians remain unaware of electric vehicles…” -source:
https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/consumers-lack-ev-awareness-even-in-the-nations-largest-market#gs.B0J4svtv