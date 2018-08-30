Business Insider In Love With Tesla Model 3 Performance

1 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Here’s why they say the Model 3 is their new favorite Tesla

This next in the long line of Tesla Model 3 test drive comes from a rather unusual source; Business Insider.

The well-known financial and investor-oriented publication gives their honest opinion about a vehicle on which many have different views and opinions. Matthew DeBord is the guy behind the wheel and he gives us his first hands-on experience with the $78,000 high-performance Model 3. While Matthew drove the Model 3 earlier this year, this is his first time in the Model 3 Performance variant.

Even though the journalist from Business Insider only got to drive the Model 3 for only about an hour, in less-than-ideal Manhattan conditions, but it seems his general overall impression was that the car is completely brilliant. Surely, the fact that he drove a fully loaded Model 3 clearly helped with the impressions.

However, we see that the overall impression from a lot of first-time reviewers and/or test drivers are really positive. Unlike some previous issues that were experienced by the first adopters of the Model 3 (eg. build quality, some panel gapsissues), these new units shipped out of the Fremont facility seem top notch in every area.

The Model 3 Performance comes with two electric motors that are able to propel the car from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 3.5 seconds. The vehicle will reach a top speed of 155mph (250km/h). Its range, as touted by Tesla’s official spec sheet is a fairly range anxiety relieving 310 miles (500 kilometers) on a single charge.

The base price Model 3 Performance $64,000. The one tested totaled at a rather staggering $78,000 with all the options included. While the Model 3 was announced as a stylish, $35,000 way to electric motoring, we’re still waiting on Tesla to actually produce those in large numbers. However, with almost everybody loving the Model 3 – even at the current trim/price levels – we don’t see a rush to do that just yet.

The review is definitely a good read, so we suggest you head over to Business Insider and read the full article on the Model 3 test drive right here.