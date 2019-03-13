Brussels Airport Switches To Electric Buses With BYD

1 H BY MARK KANE

More travelers will be able to experience electric buses

Brussels Airport Company (BAC), operator of Zaventem Airport, in Brussels, Belgium is introducing the first BYD electric buses in its fleet.

The Chinese manufacturer received from BAC an order for a total of 30 12m buses and 30 depot chargers, which will be used under a 10-year service support contract.

For BYD, it’s the second electric bus order from an airport in Europe, after the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Globally, Brussels joins Sydney, Australia, Kansas and Los Angeles, in the US, and Shenzhen, China.

“Last week saw the start of the service of the first ebuses.BYD entered a 10-year service support contract to ensure the ebuses deliver reliable and consistent service in their role of transferring arriving and departing passengers between aircraft and the terminal buildings.The 30 pure electric buses have a length of 12m, 3 doors and are equipped with state of the art design offering free Wi-Fi on board, USB ports for charging and digital displays with the latest flight information.” “BYD supplied 30 of its own-designed charging units to enable the ebuses to be charged overnight in the terminal. They are similar to the special charging depot in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, where BYD has had a fleet of 35 of its ebuses running since June 2015. At the time, the BYD 12m buses were the first pure electric buses to provide transportation airside at a major world airport.”

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company:

“The electric bus project fits in with Brussels Airport’s ambition to drive down its carbon dioxide emissions by 40% by 2030 (compared to 2010). For each equipment purchase decision, we seek out ecological solutions which at the same time offer increased comfort for our passengers. In addition to the fact that the new e-buses are silent and do not emit particulate matter or carbon dioxide, they also provide state-of art connectivity with free Wi-Fi and USB ports. With the arrival of these new buses, we are further improving our passenger service.”

Isbrand Ho, Managing Director at BYD Europe: