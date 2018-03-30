42% Of Brits Are Confused – Think Electric Cars Can’t Go In A Car Wash
Say what?
Go Ultra Low, the industry and government campaign to promote plug-in electric cars in the UK, found out that there are a lot of myths connected EVs in the country.
One of those issues is that apparently, 42% of Brits don’t know if you can put an electric car through a car wash – it’s electric right? And electricity and water surely don’t mix.
Well, the Foolproof Guide To Electric Driving comes to mind immediately as the wash the car topic was illustrated quite entertainingly.
The latest research shows that market potential is even bigger than previously anticipated, because people simply don’t know much about electric cars. UK motorists underestimate the benefits of EVs:
- 47% of people think that petrol or diesel cars accelerate faster than pure electric
- 25% think EVs are more expensive to maintain
- 42% of Brits aren’t sure if you can put a pure electric car through a car wash
- 52% of Brits saying they wouldn’t be able to describe what an EV is to someone else
Here are some details on the survey:
“New research published today by Go Ultra Low1 has revealed that there is a huge amount of misunderstanding within the British public when it comes to pure electric cars, with many unaware of the benefits around performance, charging and cost.
One of the biggest areas of confusion is whether you can put an electric car through a car wash. While this is no issue – just as with a petrol or diesel car – 42% of Brits admit they aren’t sure if this is an option for pure electric car owners.
As well as this, half of Brits (52%) think they wouldn’t be able to describe what a pure electric car (a car powered solely by a battery) is to someone else. Underestimating the performance is also commonplace. Nearly half (47%) think a petrol or diesel car accelerates quicker than a pure electric, even though, in many cases, the opposite is true.
Cost is a big area where people are also undervaluing their potential: 1 in 4 (25%) of Brits think that, over the lifetime of the car, maintenance costs are higher for pure electric cars than they are for petrol or diesel, when in fact a pure electric can cost around 70% less2. Brits also believe it’s significantly more expensive to charge one than it actually is. On average, people think it costs £21.54 to fully charge a pure electric car, even though charging at home could cost as little as £3.643
Most underestimate the number of models available for purchase – the average Brit thinks there are just nine models currently available in the UK, nearly half the correct figure (17) – and 42% of Brits think there are fewer than 15,000 pure electric cars on UK roads when there are already nearly 40,000.
Many Brits don’t realise how many charge points there are throughout the UK. On average they think there are only 6,000 charge point connectors, when actually there are more than twice that amount, at around 17,0004.
There’s also confusion about the different methods for charging a pure electric car – over a quarter don’t realise you can charge an electric car through a charge point installed at home (29%).”
“The survey asked respondents to answer questions regarding their knowledge of pure electric cars, which are powered purely by a battery and electric motor, not featuring an internal combustion engine. It did not ask questions regarding plug-in hybrid cars, which are powered by both a battery and electric motor and an internal combustion engine.
- Research by OnePoll on behalf of Go Ultra Low in June 2018 with 2,000 people aged 18 and over
- Kee Resources, 2017
- Based on fully charging a 30kW Nissan LEAF with average overnight electricity rate of 13p per kWh, Source: pod Point
- Source: Zap-Map accessed 29/06/2018
- Source: Inside EVs
- Saving calculated using the Go Ultra Low cost calculator, using a Volkswagen e-Golf vs comparable petrol and diesel-fuelled variants, with an average mileage of 700 miles per month. A hybrid would save around £300 per year in tax and fuel.”
Poppy Welch, Head of Go Ultra Low, said:
“The research shows that there is much confusion and misunderstanding with the British public when it comes to pure electric cars. Over half of those surveyed don’t feel confident describing a pure electric car to another person and many aren’t aware of the many benefits electric cars can bring. Pure electric car drivers benefit from lower running costs, convenient charging and high-performance driving, all while producing no tailpipe emissions and helping to improve local air quality. Dispelling these misconceptions and highlighting these perks is therefore vital if we are to see more motorists make the switch to electric motoring.”
Top 5 myths about electric vehicles busted:
- Myth: Pure electric cars are slow.
Fact: Electric cars are quicker off the mark!
While 47% of people think that petrol or diesel cars accelerate faster than pure electric, actually the opposite is true. Because an electric motor can generate power quicker than an internal combustion engine, most pure electric cars accelerate quicker than a petrol or diesel equivalent. The 2018 Nissan Leaf accelerates from 0-60mph in just 7.4 seconds!5
- Myth: They’re too expensive.
Fact: Actually, an electric car could save you money.
Pure electric cars may have higher upfront purchase costs, however you could actually save around £650 a year in tax and fuel if you choose pure electric over petrol or diesel6. And, with maintenance costs also around 70% less over a car’s lifetime, when it comes to your wallet, going electric is a no brainer. The government also provides a grant of up to £4,500 off the purchase of eligible pure electric cars.
- Myth: There aren’t enough public charge points.
Fact: Not true! There are plenty of places to charge your electric car.
The average Brit thinks there are only 6,000 charge point connectors in the UK, when in fact there are more than double this, at 16,738! As well as this, there are rapid chargers at more than 96% of Motorway Service Areas, and the UK has one the largest rapid charge networks in Europe.
- Myth: There are only a few of models to choose from.
Fact: Not anymore! There’s now an electric car for everyone.
When it comes to buying pure electric cars, people don’t realise how much choice there is. Go Ultra Low’s research reveals that the average person thinks there are 9 models to choose from, but in fact there are now 17 pure electric car models available for purchase in the UK.
- Myth: Pure electric cars are a technology for the future!
Fact: Here in the UK, the switch to electric has already begun
Though the average person in the UK thinks that pure electric cars are still a novelty on our roads, many motorists are already driving zero emission electric cars. There are nearly 40,000 already on the roads today and this figure is on the rise – around 6,000 have already been registered in the first 5 months of this year.
24 Comments on "42% Of Brits Are Confused – Think Electric Cars Can’t Go In A Car Wash"
42% think you may not be able to put an EV through a car wash. They must have heard about all those EV drivers who were electrocuted during heavy rains. Oh wait…
No one is left to tell the story 🙁
Yeah, it’s not like shorting out a 100KW-hour battery pack could have consequences…
https://www . bloomberg . com/news/articles/2018-05-15/electric-car-era-threatens-firefighters-with-new-roadside-risks
Are you under the mistaken impression that ICE cars haven’t been burning for decades?
You want to know what scares the F’ing crap out of firefighters? It is Gas delivery Truck fires, and Oil Refinery Fires, and Oil drilling fires.
https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/archival-video-deepwater-horizon-oil-rig-gulf-mexico-38511218
https://www.csb.gov/bp-america-refinery-explosion/
I wonder how long it’ll take before people realize that you’re more likely to be stuck in a gas car because you ran out of battery than an electric one.
I think the trickier bit is explaining the different car charging levels and how to adjust the way you think about fueling up your car.
To this I would add another myth: “Electric cars would not sell if they were not subsidized by the government”.
I’m so embarrassed, being a Brit. 🙁
I had some of my ‘smart’ colleagues at work say there would be a problem going through floods. Don’t know if they were sort of joking but a video of a LEAF ploughing easily through really deep water put them right.
It’s not hard to work out. Greased connectors. No air intake and impossible to stall makes them better than ICE in water.
What is the fear of “400 volts DC”?
You are about as likely to get blasted by a modern car’s high energy discharge ignition systems that can be 10,000 volts, 20,000 volt, even 30,000 volts. The battery isn’t the only electrical system in a gas car. The “high voltage” system in ICE cars is by definition high voltage.
hyping the number of volts is pretty pointless fearmongering.
Ironically, my Model 3 hasn’t seen a carwash since I got it. I’ve discovered waterless washing. Easy and cool to clean my car in the garage and avoid the 95F temperatures outside. It also works will with my ceramic coating: https://www.carpro-us.com/wash/waterless-rinseless-wash/carpro-ech2o-waterless-qd-concentrate-500ml-17oz/
Or the -30F degrees outside.
As a Brit I can tell you that non of the above surprises me. There remains limited interest in a technology that most still view as a gimmick. In a low income area like mine no one can afford one even if the running cost was nothing.
The good news is that EV drivers are becoming common in affluent areas and doing a good job of leading by example.
I wash my Model 3 on a weekly basis.
So far.. no issues lol
As long as you don’t touch any metal surface in the car while you’re in the car wash you will be just fine.
Why? Touch all the metal surfaces you want while in the car wash.
Unless you are a Priest and you are in the car with one of your altar boys, you can safely touch anything in your car as much as you want in a car wash.
Why spread FUD that implies in the negative that people shouldn’t touch metal surfaces in the car, when there is no risk involved? There is no reason to tell people not to touch something that is perfectly safe to touch.
I was told that masturbation in an EV while in a car wash is a bad idea LOL
As long as you don’t pick your nose and touch any metal surface in the car while you’re in the car wash you will be just fine LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
I won’t go into my shtick again about how the biggest hurdle EVs face in the US is consumer psychology/education. People here have likely heard it all before.
But I will say that I’ve heard several questions about and objections to EVs that are as absurd as the car wash thing, and almost all of them can be translated to some variation of “EVs aren’t real cars”. There’s a very significant portion of the car-buying public that won’t go near an EV until it overcomes its ignorance and understand how they work, how capable they are, etc. I am constantly trying to educate people about EVs, and sometimes it feels like I’m filling a swimming pool one tablespoon of water at a time.
I’ve got my tablespoon full of water too…
That’s actually the key to all of this, sadly. The only solution is to spread around the tablespoons and hope as more and more people get tablespoons the pool will fill faster.
Sadly, most folks won’t buy anything new until enough other people in their lives do it first. Whether it is direct relatives or friends, or complete strangers on the internet giving a review, lots of folks want someone else to take the risk first. As people see neighbors, coworkers, relatives, strangers on the street, etc with EV’s they will slowly follow.
I blame it on human clan/herd instincts that are similar to many other herd animals, where the safest place to be is in the middle of the herd.
Trying to explain that refilling an electric car is easy because you can walk away and do something else is simple and inversely impossible.
People just can’t rap their heads around the fact that overnight charging will continue even when you are asleep. Or that 40 minutes at a rapid charger on a long journey will continue while you have a poo extra.
Someone asked me in all seriousness if I overfill it with electricity, will electricity start pouring out of the tank …. At least it’s not 42% of the population thinking things like that.
I don’t know how the smart Brits deal with this S@#$ on a routine basis. All that I can say is “wow”. What do people think and talk about all day? Kate Middleton’s hats?