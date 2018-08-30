  1. Home
British Columbia To Phase Out Non-Electric Car Sales By 2040

British Columbia also envisions a ban on new ICE sales

British Columbia’s premier John Horgan hinted that next year the government will introduce a requirement that all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the province must be electric (zero-emission vehicles) by 2040.

“We need to make clean energy vehicles more affordable, available and convenient,”

The requirement will be implemented in stages:

  • 10% from 2025
  • 30% from 2030
  • 100% from 2040

To help achieve the goal British Columbia intends to expand fast charging network and spend an addition $20 million CAD ($15 million) on plug-in incentives. Currently, consumers can get $5000 CAD for BEV and PHEV, while the purchase of FCV is granted $6000 CAD.

Quebec, on the other hand, targets 15.5% share for zero-emission sales by 2020.

Countries/states that intend to ban ICE cars in some way:

Source: Reuters

4 Comments on "British Columbia To Phase Out Non-Electric Car Sales By 2040"

MikeG

It will take a large investment to build the EV charging infrastructure throughout BC. By which I mean you could drive to Prince Rupert in an EV with 200+ mile range.

24 minutes ago
bradley cross

Yeah whatever. Next govt comes in changes it or the Federal govt makes a change.
Fine to have targets but they should be reviewed every 5 years for relevance.
Obviously good to get chargers available as a pre-cursor, just a question of who pays for them?

24 minutes ago
Andy

Do they mean banning all ICE, or just non PHEV/Hybrids? I’m guessing the latter rather than the former?

14 minutes ago
Milfan

Excellent move. Hope this will create more awareness and prompt people to buy EVs.

2 minutes ago