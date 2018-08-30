British Columbia To Phase Out Non-Electric Car Sales By 2040
British Columbia also envisions a ban on new ICE sales
British Columbia’s premier John Horgan hinted that next year the government will introduce a requirement that all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in the province must be electric (zero-emission vehicles) by 2040.
“We need to make clean energy vehicles more affordable, available and convenient,”
The requirement will be implemented in stages:
- 10% from 2025
- 30% from 2030
- 100% from 2040
To help achieve the goal British Columbia intends to expand fast charging network and spend an addition $20 million CAD ($15 million) on plug-in incentives. Currently, consumers can get $5000 CAD for BEV and PHEV, while the purchase of FCV is granted $6000 CAD.
Quebec, on the other hand, targets 15.5% share for zero-emission sales by 2020.
Countries/states that intend to ban ICE cars in some way:
- Israel: 2030
- Denmark: 2030
- Scotland: 2032
- British Columbia: 2040
- France: 2040
- Spain: 2040
- UK: 2040
Source: Reuters
It will take a large investment to build the EV charging infrastructure throughout BC. By which I mean you could drive to Prince Rupert in an EV with 200+ mile range.
Yeah whatever. Next govt comes in changes it or the Federal govt makes a change.
Fine to have targets but they should be reviewed every 5 years for relevance.
Obviously good to get chargers available as a pre-cursor, just a question of who pays for them?
Do they mean banning all ICE, or just non PHEV/Hybrids? I’m guessing the latter rather than the former?
Excellent move. Hope this will create more awareness and prompt people to buy EVs.