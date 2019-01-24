44 M BY MARK KANE

London’s taxis found a new job at the airport

British Airways is one of the latest companies in the UK to switch to plug-in electric cars. The choice fell on London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) TX taxis, which were included in a fleet of chauffeur-driven executive vehicles.

It’s welcoming to see buses and taxis at the airports are being electrified around the world, which enables millions of people to become familiar with electric cars. The TX can go up to around 128 km (80 miles) of all-electric range.

“The taxis will join British Airways’ fleet of chauffeur-driven executive vehicles, to drive premium customers at risk of missing their connecting flight to meet their next aircraft. Customers are met by the driver at the aircraft side and are driven directly to the aircraft side of their onward flight. With every ride completely free of charge, there’s no need for customers to reach for their wallets.”

The best example comes from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, which has the biggest fleet of 100 or so all-electric buses and three-digit number of Tesla taxis.

LEVC TX spec:

31 kWh battery

up to 128 km (80 miles) of range, before the ICE will be required to power the generator for another 515 km (320 miles)

of range, before the ICE will be required to power the generator for another 515 km (320 miles) 120 kW electric motor (GKN Driveline eAxle) for rear-wheel drive. Similar to Volvo T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models (both Volvo and LEVC are owned by Geely)

electric motor (GKN Driveline eAxle) for rear-wheel drive. Similar to Volvo T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models (both Volvo and LEVC are owned by Geely) fast charging capability: both CHAdeMO and CCS Combo

More from the press release:

“British Airways has introduced a brand new and environmentally-friendly electric cab service at its Heathrow home, giving customers the opportunity to experience travelling in a legendary London taxi without leaving the airport. The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) taxi features WiFi, phone, laptop and USB charging and a panoramic roof – great for plane spotting. In addition, customers can expect a smooth ride, air-conditioning and a spacious cabin with room for all of customers’ hand luggage.” “The initiative is part of British Airways’ long-term plan to reduce emissions from all vehicles at Heathrow and follows the introduction of electric aircraft pushback vehicles.” “2019 is British Airways’ Centenary year. The airline is investing £6.5 billion for customers over the next five years, including new aircraft, new cabins, new catering, new lounges, WiFi, and new routes.”

Daljit Hayre, British Airways’ Senior Manager, Heathrow Customer Experience said:

“It’s great to see the reaction of customers when they’re met by a London taxi at the side of the aircraft, waiting to take them on to their next flight. They’ve told us how much they appreciate this gesture, plus they love the space in the vehicle for their hand baggage. We’re also really pleased that using new generation electric taxi reduces our carbon footprint.”

Andy Kershaw, British Airways’ Environment Manager added:

“British Airways takes its environment responsibilities seriously and this initiative is part of our overall ambition to reduce carbon emissions and those emissions that impact air quality and our local communities.”

Chris Gubbey, CEO of LEVC, said: