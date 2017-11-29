BREAKING: Tesla Model 3 Gets Official EPA Range Rating Of 310 Miles Combined, 322 City
14 mins ago by Eric Loveday 4Comments
The official EPA figures for the most anticipated electric car of all time, the Tesla Model 3 have finally been released.
As expected, the long-range Tesla Model 3 goes more than 300 miles on a charge, a lot more in city driving.
Below are the official figures from the EPA’s internal database. Noted is city range of 321.9 miles and highway range of 295.5 miles. Combined range works out to 310 miles (the same figures Teslas been noting all along), but that figure was “voluntarily lowered” by the automaker. This is actually quite common on Teslas.
Moving beyond range we see that the Model 3 nets the following MPGe numbers:
- City – 131 MPGe
- Highway – 120 MPGe
- Combined – 126 MPGe
Those ratings put the long-range Model 3 near the top in efficiency, still shy of the 136 MPGe rating of the U.S.’ most efficient electric car, the Hyundai IONIQ Electric.
Listed below are some critical battery specs such as voltage, amp-hours and specific energy.
Lastly, here’s a look at charging times:
5 responses to "BREAKING: Tesla Model 3 Gets Official EPA Range Rating Of 310 Miles Combined, 322 City"
Wow! Does that efficiency number include charging losses as well?
Nice job.
Interesting that the city range is lower than the highway range. The S and X’s highway ratings are higher than their city numbers.
It’s because the 3 uses a PMAC (permanent magnet) motor instead of an induction motor like the S and X use.
80A high power charger option? That wasn’t I the configurator nor was it mentioned before.