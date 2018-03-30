BREAKING – Tesla Model 3 AWD & Performance Rated With 455-Mile Range By CARB
Info has just leaked out that CARB has posted a certificate confirming the range of the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Dual-Motor Variants.
We’ve embedded the Tweet with the CARB certificate below:
Tesla has filed a CARB certificate for the Model 3 Long Range AWD and Model 3 Long Range AWD Performance. Still no certificate for the Standard Range model.
Also, for some reason the AWD models have a shorter range (455.32) based on the UDDS test than the RWD model (495.1). pic.twitter.com/PKH7zki9cM
— Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) July 9, 2018
We should note that the 455.32-mile rating is not a real-world or EPA figure, but rather it’s based on CARB methodology.
It’s highly interesting to see that the dual-motor variants have a shorter range, according to CARB, than the RWD counterpart, which under the same testing methodology received a range rating of 495.1 miles. We’ll dig deeper into this discrepancy soon.
The Model 3 is still only filed with the RWD Long Range version for 2018. No Certificate yet for the standard battery or AWD so I am guessing that those will not be shipping any time soon. pic.twitter.com/DBlqoHpyL9
— Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) December 22, 2017
We should point out that the official figures for the standard long-range Model 3 (non dual-motor, non Performance) are as follows:
City range of 321.9 miles and highway range of 295.5 miles. Combined range works out to 310 miles (the same figures Tesla’s been noting all along), but that figure was “voluntarily lowered” by the automaker
Tesla Model 3 Performance specs according to the automaker:
- 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds
- 155 mph top speed
- Range: 310 miles
Tesla is currently pushing the Performance variant of the Model 3 as it seeks to profit as soon as possible, so it’s no surprise to see this certificate pop up now, as it allows for the vehicle to be registered in California. Look to see a flood of Performance variants of the Model 3 hit California streets in the coming weeks.
Developing story…
Range O Plenty!
Hurry up with The Model Y AWD + Performance Please!
I want the Model T!!!
T = Truck Quad Cab 4×4
Interesting. I would not have expected it to be almost 10% less range than the RWD model…perhaps it really is using the less efficient front Induction motor more often than anticipated (which makes sense I guess) resulting in lower range…
About 10% less than RWD, not bad at all given performance level. My hunch is mostly extra weight and maybe tires.
Exactly. George and I estimated the AWD P version will weigh about 200 lb more when we did our acceleration/HP modeling. If I plug in a “stickier” performance tire rolling-resistance value into our dynamics model, it works out to about 10% range loss (we found the RWD calc’ed at 330 miles EPA. The AWD P calcs out with the weight and sticky tires to 302 miles EPA). So spot-on match with the CARB de-rating %-wise.
I recall that on gm-Volt, a lot of Volt owners found experienced 10% range loss when they changed the stock Goodyears to a much-grippier performance or winter tire.
CARB uses UDDS cycle to calculate the range. EPA range is about 70% of UDDS.
What a strange article, asking for the 35k base version as if it was q1-2019 already. Also not sure how relevant the 455 mile range number is, we all know for all practical purposes it is 310 mile real world range when the car drives on the road.
The interesting part here may be that the all wheel drive version is lower while still be advertised as 310 mile real world range. So that may fuel the rumors that the 310 is actually a cap lower than technically possible range real-world range, which could be there in order to be able to guarantee the 310 range in more adverse conditions and also after some degradation of the hardware over the years. If that is the case, it could also be used to hide the higher consumption from AWD, which likely results from one engine being induction instead of both being permanent-magnet motors.