BREAKING – Tesla Model 3 AWD & Performance Rated With 455-Mile Range By CARB

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Info has just leaked out that CARB has posted a certificate confirming the range of the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Dual-Motor Variants.

We’ve embedded the Tweet with the CARB certificate below:

Tesla has filed a CARB certificate for the Model 3 Long Range AWD and Model 3 Long Range AWD Performance. Still no certificate for the Standard Range model. Also, for some reason the AWD models have a shorter range (455.32) based on the UDDS test than the RWD model (495.1). pic.twitter.com/PKH7zki9cM — Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) July 9, 2018

We should note that the 455.32-mile rating is not a real-world or EPA figure, but rather it’s based on CARB methodology.

It’s highly interesting to see that the dual-motor variants have a shorter range, according to CARB, than the RWD counterpart, which under the same testing methodology received a range rating of 495.1 miles. We’ll dig deeper into this discrepancy soon.

The Model 3 is still only filed with the RWD Long Range version for 2018. No Certificate yet for the standard battery or AWD so I am guessing that those will not be shipping any time soon. pic.twitter.com/DBlqoHpyL9 — Bozi Tatarevic (@hoonable) December 22, 2017

We should point out that the official figures for the standard long-range Model 3 (non dual-motor, non Performance) are as follows:

City range of 321.9 miles and highway range of 295.5 miles. Combined range works out to 310 miles (the same figures Tesla’s been noting all along), but that figure was “voluntarily lowered” by the automaker

Tesla Model 3 Performance specs according to the automaker:

0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

155 mph top speed

Range: 310 miles

Tesla is currently pushing the Performance variant of the Model 3 as it seeks to profit as soon as possible, so it’s no surprise to see this certificate pop up now, as it allows for the vehicle to be registered in California. Look to see a flood of Performance variants of the Model 3 hit California streets in the coming weeks.

Developing story…