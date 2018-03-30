  1. Home
BREAKING – Tesla Model 3 AWD & Performance Rated With 455-Mile Range By CARB

AWD Tesla Model 3 being built in a tent

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Info has just leaked out that CARB has posted a certificate confirming the range of the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Dual-Motor Variants.

We’ve embedded the Tweet with the CARB certificate below:

We should note that the 455.32-mile rating is not a real-world or EPA figure, but rather it’s based on CARB methodology.

It’s highly interesting to see that the dual-motor variants have a shorter range, according to CARB, than the RWD counterpart, which under the same testing methodology received a range rating of 495.1 miles. We’ll dig deeper into this discrepancy soon.

We should point out that the official figures for the standard long-range Model 3 (non dual-motor, non Performance) are as follows:

City range of 321.9 miles and highway range of 295.5 miles. Combined range works out to 310 miles (the same figures Tesla’s been noting all along), but that figure was “voluntarily lowered” by the automaker

Tesla Model 3 Performance specs according to the automaker:

  • 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds
  • 155 mph top speed
  • Range: 310 miles

Tesla is currently pushing the Performance variant of the Model 3 as it seeks to profit as soon as possible, so it’s no surprise to see this certificate pop up now, as it allows for the vehicle to be registered in California. Look to see a flood of Performance variants of the Model 3 hit California streets in the coming weeks.

Developing story…



7 Comments on "BREAKING – Tesla Model 3 AWD & Performance Rated With 455-Mile Range By CARB"

William

Range O Plenty!

Hurry up with The Model Y AWD + Performance Please!

1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

I want the Model T!!!
T = Truck Quad Cab 4×4

1 hour ago
cab

Interesting. I would not have expected it to be almost 10% less range than the RWD model…perhaps it really is using the less efficient front Induction motor more often than anticipated (which makes sense I guess) resulting in lower range…

1 hour ago
Viking79

About 10% less than RWD, not bad at all given performance level. My hunch is mostly extra weight and maybe tires.

1 hour ago
HVACman

Exactly. George and I estimated the AWD P version will weigh about 200 lb more when we did our acceleration/HP modeling. If I plug in a “stickier” performance tire rolling-resistance value into our dynamics model, it works out to about 10% range loss (we found the RWD calc’ed at 330 miles EPA. The AWD P calcs out with the weight and sticky tires to 302 miles EPA). So spot-on match with the CARB de-rating %-wise.

I recall that on gm-Volt, a lot of Volt owners found experienced 10% range loss when they changed the stock Goodyears to a much-grippier performance or winter tire.

28 minutes ago
JyChevyVolt

CARB uses UDDS cycle to calculate the range. EPA range is about 70% of UDDS.

21 minutes ago
Michael Will

What a strange article, asking for the 35k base version as if it was q1-2019 already. Also not sure how relevant the 455 mile range number is, we all know for all practical purposes it is 310 mile real world range when the car drives on the road.

The interesting part here may be that the all wheel drive version is lower while still be advertised as 310 mile real world range. So that may fuel the rumors that the 310 is actually a cap lower than technically possible range real-world range, which could be there in order to be able to guarantee the 310 range in more adverse conditions and also after some degradation of the hardware over the years. If that is the case, it could also be used to hide the higher consumption from AWD, which likely results from one engine being induction instead of both being permanent-magnet motors.

1 second ago