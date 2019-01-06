26 M BY WADE MALONE

Initial construction should be completed by the end of the summer.

Late Sunday evening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker was hours away from an important event. The official groundbreaking of Tesla’s Chinese Gigafactory in Shanghai will occur on Monday.

According to Chinese media sources late last year, land leveling had already been completed by early December. As InsideEVs had previously reported, production was expected to begin in the 2nd half of 2019. It seems that progress will be swift, as Musk says initial construction of the Shanghai Gigafactory is set to be completed before the end of summer.

Gigafactory 3 will produce battery packs and the Model 3 for the Chinese Market. According to Musk, Chinese Model 3 production is indeed on track to begin production by the end of 2019. However, high volume production will not begin until 2020. The facility is also expected to produce the automaker’s upcoming Model Y crossover for the Chinese market.

Aiming to finish initial construction this summer, start Model 3 production end of year & reach high volume production next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2019

Earlier in the year, an agreement was made between Tesla and Chinese authorities to begin construction on the factory in 2019. The final location is was announced for Shanghai and early signs of construction were spotted in December of last year.

According to a VIP invitation posted by Twitter user Vincent, the groundbreaking ceremony will occur on Monday, January 7 at 3:00 pm Shanghai time.