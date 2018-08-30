BREAKING: SEC Lists Tesla CEO Elon Musk As Defendant In Lawsuit

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The Securities and Exchange Commision has formally listed Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a defendant in a lawsuit.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the lawsuit on Thursday over what appears to be alleged securities fraud, likely tied to Musk’s “taking Tesla private” claim and/or secured funding claims.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

Neither the SEC nor Tesla/Musk can comment on this due to it now being an open, official lawsuit.

We’ve embedded the entire document on this developing story directly below:

Categories: Tesla