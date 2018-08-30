  1. Home
1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The Securities and Exchange Commision has formally listed Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a defendant in a lawsuit.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the lawsuit on Thursday over what appears to be alleged securities fraud, likely tied to Musk’s “taking Tesla private” claim and/or secured funding claims.

Neither the SEC nor Tesla/Musk can comment on this due to it now being an open, official lawsuit.

We’ve embedded the entire document on this developing story directly below:

25 Comments on "BREAKING: SEC Lists Tesla CEO Elon Musk As Defendant In Lawsuit"

Spoonman.

So if successful, this would prevent him from being an officer or director of Tesla or any other public company. Am I reading that right?

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

I’m sure some monetary punitive dollar value will be attached.

Either way, when he meets the criteria outlined in his job tasks by the shareholders (I think it’s the shareholders), He’ll be a filthy rich dude still.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Spoonman.

If he is smart he'll settle and delete his Twitter account.

Vote Up8-2Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

+1

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Mick Jones

Looks like this has come right from top in US politics.

Vote Up4-6Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
R.S

Looks like something that's going to happen to a top US politician. Being sued for being stupid on Twitter… well maybe teenagers can learn something from it.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Right?
He can spew his talk of canceling order for a new Airforce 1 and their stocks drop but that’s OK?
He can spew Tariff talk on there and the stocks take a dive but that’s OK?

We can go on and on…..

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Will

He's President.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
dan

The president of a country is not the same as the officer of a publicly traded company. The rules for communication are far stricter for an officer than they are for someone in the general public. It's the same with stock analysts. Who they talk to and what they can say are strictly regulated. Investment banks enact a firewall to make sure that their analysts cannot talk to their traders. These are the rules of the game when you're dealing with the hard earned money of others.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Chris

I don't see how this has anything to do with politics. I'm long TSLA and I am confident that in the long term this company will create a lot of value for its shareholders. However any CEO of a publicly traded company would have ended up with this lawsuit if they behaved like Musk. Just because he is an amazing innovator doesn't mean that he doesn't have to follow the rules of the stock market. Tesla has benefited enormously from the benefits of being publicly traded, like ease to raise capital. Now they also have to follow the rules. However even if Musk ends up being convicted, a change in CEO to a more operations and bottom line focused leader might actually be really beneficial in the long run. I am not worried about TSLA.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
ffbj
Well, I don't think much will come of this, since intent is required, and it's difficult to prove, though Musk through various statements, and actions, has indicated his desire to hurt short-sellers. Of course contend that hurt had already been done as Tesla had cut to ribbons already many time over. Add to that the fact that this will probably tied up in the courts for years and then when a Democrat becomes president he can pardon Musk. In his defense I would say he, and his company were continually under assault with lies, fabrications, and perhaps sabotage, from short-sellers, and others adamant to see them fail, and therefore some actions are justified, and understandable, even if they are incorrect, and not according to Hoyle, Additionally I would focus on the SEC itself and ask what its motivations are, and which companies benefit from actions v Tesla. In other words if the influence, from whatever quarter, was brought to bear against the SEC to file these charges, (and it was). In the final analysis it's merely another obstacle for the juggernaut that is Tesla, the spearhead of the ev revolution, and we all know what a juggernaut does to an… Read more »
Vote Up7-5Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Somebody is in some Deep DooDoo,

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
bro1999

Watch all the fanbois freak. hahahaha

Vote Up6-6Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
ffbj

Yes, let's delight in the suffering of others.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

Suffering? of fanbois? Well, I think there is very little compassion for fanbois…

I do feel for Elon. He was so stressed and so compassionate about his company that he feels like he has to defend it against haters all the time. But he should have just stayed off twitter and worked on burning shorts when Tesla delivers with actions.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
u_serious?

Our justice system is so effed up, if they do get him he'll pay a get out of jail fee and a slap on the wrist.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Spoonman.

Hopefully, whatever the outcome, Tesla can continue transforming the auto industry.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
ffbj

Yeah look at Ford and GM lawsuits up the wazoo, and many deaths, people maimed, laid at their doorstep, but no one thinks they are going away anytime soon.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

SEC doesn’t have criminal investigation capability. They can refer the case to DOJ for that.

SEC can levy financial penalty and prevent him from holding executive position at all public traded companies.

Maybe the best way is to settle with SEC.

If that doesn’t work, Elon can always resign and work as a “consultant” or just another “engineer” at Tesla. =)

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Epsilon

No financial firm will lend money to TSLA now. Apart from Elon's problems this could have dire consequences for the company. Maybe Apple will buy it.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Clive

Cool story bro.

Great reason to take it private.

Tesla’s staff lawyers will give them hell.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Counterpoint

So essentially, if Mr. Musk cannot sufficiently prove that he did not violate the SEC codes, he will no longer be in charge of Tesla (or any other publicly traded company). Since his style of leadership is aspirational and inspirational (i.e. "let's do this thing no one thinks we can do"), I wonder what could happen to Tesla if he is replaced by a more pragmatic leader.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Epsilon

A 'real' CEO would be a plus. Elon can be the visionary/evangelist.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
cab

First Martha Stewart and now this!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
zzzzzzzzzz

“Ordering that Defendant be prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any issuer
that has a class of securities..”

Retirement secured!

DOJ in followup criminal case may ask what size of orange suit he wears though… 🙁

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago