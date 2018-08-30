BREAKING: SEC Lists Tesla CEO Elon Musk As Defendant In Lawsuit
The Securities and Exchange Commision has formally listed Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a defendant in a lawsuit.
The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the lawsuit on Thursday over what appears to be alleged securities fraud, likely tied to Musk’s “taking Tesla private” claim and/or secured funding claims.
Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
Neither the SEC nor Tesla/Musk can comment on this due to it now being an open, official lawsuit.
We’ve embedded the entire document on this developing story directly below:
So if successful, this would prevent him from being an officer or director of Tesla or any other public company. Am I reading that right?
I’m sure some monetary punitive dollar value will be attached.
Either way, when he meets the criteria outlined in his job tasks by the shareholders (I think it’s the shareholders), He’ll be a filthy rich dude still.
If he is smart he’ll settle and delete his Twitter account.
+1
Looks like this has come right from top in US politics.
Looks like something that’s going to happen to a top US politician. Being sued for being stupid on Twitter… well maybe teenagers can learn something from it.
Right?
He can spew his talk of canceling order for a new Airforce 1 and their stocks drop but that’s OK?
He can spew Tariff talk on there and the stocks take a dive but that’s OK?
We can go on and on…..
He’s President.
The president of a country is not the same as the officer of a publicly traded company. The rules for communication are far stricter for an officer than they are for someone in the general public. It’s the same with stock analysts. Who they talk to and what they can say are strictly regulated. Investment banks enact a firewall to make sure that their analysts cannot talk to their traders. These are the rules of the game when you’re dealing with the hard earned money of others.
I don’t see how this has anything to do with politics. I’m long TSLA and I am confident that in the long term this company will create a lot of value for its shareholders. However any CEO of a publicly traded company would have ended up with this lawsuit if they behaved like Musk. Just because he is an amazing innovator doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have to follow the rules of the stock market. Tesla has benefited enormously from the benefits of being publicly traded, like ease to raise capital. Now they also have to follow the rules. However even if Musk ends up being convicted, a change in CEO to a more operations and bottom line focused leader might actually be really beneficial in the long run. I am not worried about TSLA.
Somebody is in some Deep DooDoo,
Watch all the fanbois freak. hahahaha
Yes, let’s delight in the suffering of others.
Suffering? of fanbois? Well, I think there is very little compassion for fanbois…
I do feel for Elon. He was so stressed and so compassionate about his company that he feels like he has to defend it against haters all the time. But he should have just stayed off twitter and worked on burning shorts when Tesla delivers with actions.
Our justice system is so effed up, if they do get him he’ll pay a get out of jail fee and a slap on the wrist.
Hopefully, whatever the outcome, Tesla can continue transforming the auto industry.
Yeah look at Ford and GM lawsuits up the wazoo, and many deaths, people maimed, laid at their doorstep, but no one thinks they are going away anytime soon.
SEC doesn’t have criminal investigation capability. They can refer the case to DOJ for that.
SEC can levy financial penalty and prevent him from holding executive position at all public traded companies.
Maybe the best way is to settle with SEC.
If that doesn’t work, Elon can always resign and work as a “consultant” or just another “engineer” at Tesla. =)
No financial firm will lend money to TSLA now. Apart from Elon’s problems this could have dire consequences for the company. Maybe Apple will buy it.
Cool story bro.
Great reason to take it private.
Tesla’s staff lawyers will give them hell.
So essentially, if Mr. Musk cannot sufficiently prove that he did not violate the SEC codes, he will no longer be in charge of Tesla (or any other publicly traded company). Since his style of leadership is aspirational and inspirational (i.e. “let’s do this thing no one thinks we can do”), I wonder what could happen to Tesla if he is replaced by a more pragmatic leader.
A ‘real’ CEO would be a plus. Elon can be the visionary/evangelist.
First Martha Stewart and now this!
“Ordering that Defendant be prohibited from acting as an officer or director of any issuer
that has a class of securities..”
Retirement secured!
DOJ in followup criminal case may ask what size of orange suit he wears though… 🙁