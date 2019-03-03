Brabus Ultimate E Shadow Edition Smart Fortwo Debuts

The Brabus Ultimate E Shadow Edition Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Cabriolet debuts bringing a whole lot more luxury to the little droptop at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and the famous tuner is only building 28 of them. Brabus imagines the Ultimate E Shadow Edition as a tender vehicle to its 500 Shadow Ops boat, which is also only available a limited run of 28 units. The customized EV costs 64,900 euros ($73,758 at current exchange rates).

The Ultimate E Shadow Edition benefits from extra tuning for its electric motor that pushes the output to 91 horsepower (68 kilowatts) instead of the standard 81 hp (60 kW). In addition, torque grows to 133 lb-ft (180 Nm) rather than the usual 118 lb-ft (160 Nm). The extra output allows the little machine to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 10.9 seconds and a top speed of 81 mph (130 kph). The maximum range is 78 miles (125 kilometers) on a charge.

A drive mode selector offers four settings. The standard one keeps the power at the level of a stock Fortwo Electric Drive. Eco increases the energy recovery from the regenerative brakes. Sport improves the throttle response, and Sport+ gets the extra power out of the electric motor.

Brabus also does extensive work on the Ultimate E Shadow Edition’s appearance. The vehicle wears custom gunmetal gray paint. The firm fits a widebody kit that broadens the fenders, and the Fortwo Cabriolet now rides on 18-inch forged wheels with Y-shaped spokes. The revised exterior parts also include a front splitter, more prominent side sills, and a rear diffuser.

The interior of the Ultimate E Shadow Edition makes extensive use of crimson leather, including for the seats, door panels, dashboard, steering wheel, and more. Carbon fiber trim adorns the instrument cluster surround, air vent rings, around the clock, and more. Aluminum covers the pedals, shift knob, and parking brake leather.

The Brabus 500 Shadow OPS boat is even more powerful than its tender. Two outboard motors offer a total of 493 hp (368 kW), and this lets the watercraft reach a top speed of 50 knots (92.6 kph or 57.5 mph).