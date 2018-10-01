Bosch To Launch Electric Van Sharing In Germany

4 H BY MARK KANE

Bosch will launch a van sharing business in Germany

After launching Coup rental service, which operates 3,500 electric scooters in Berlin, Paris, and Madrid, Bosch is now preparing an electric van sharing system in Germany.

Bosch partners with toom, a subsidiary of the German retail group Rewe, that has more than 330 hardware stores. The idea is to offer small delivery vans at toom stores, that would enable customers to carry heavy and bulky purchases back home.

The service will be launched in December 2018 at five stores in five cities (Berlin, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Troisdorf, and Freiburg).

Bosch decided to use StreetScooter electric vans produced and used in volume by Deutsche Post DHL (it’s worth noting that Bosch is the supplier of the powertrain for StreetScooter). Those vehicles will be rented simply by using an app. Each store will also have charging infrastructure to handle the fleet and since each vehicle will back returned back to the store, van sharing makes perfect sense.

In Germany, already 2 million people are using some kind of vehicle sharing services and 1/10 of the fleet is electric.

