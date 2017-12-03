6 H BY WADE MALONE

The first tunnel at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorn, CA is nearing completion

The Boring Company (TBC) currently has several high-speed underground transportation projects in the works. Most are still in the preliminary planning stages. However, a 2-mile test tunnel located beneath SpaceX’s headquarters is now nearly finished. The Boring Company CEO Elon Musk shared a video on Twitter today of the company’s first tunnel breaks “through the other side.”

The tunnel in Hawthorn will serve as a proof of concept and R&D testing site for the company’s future autonomous public transportation system. This new system is being referred to as Loop, due to it’s similarities with the Hyperloop concept. Loop will deploy “electric skates” that carry 8 or 16 passengers and will travel between 125-150 miles per hour.

According to TBC, this first tunnel is expected to be completed this year. “The first section of the Hawthorne tunnel, including O’Leary Station, will be completed by December 10, 2018.” To mark the occasion, Elon announced that free rides will be available to the public the next day. No word yet if prototypes of the Loop “electric skate” vehicles will be on hand, or if another vehicle will be taking its place.

Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology! pic.twitter.com/80WbSQekCQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2018

Of course, far more important is what The Boring Company plans to do with the leftover dirt from this tunneling project. Predictably, the company will be building a watchtower in Los Angeles. In fact, if you are looking for a part time gig as a watchman, they are hiring. But who watches the watchman?

With the flame throwers, underground tunnels, watchtowers… it sounds like Elon might be looking for a career change himself. He must not have the passion for being a Tony Stark-esque superhero any longer. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO seems to be transitioning into a far more lucrative line of work: super-villainy. You know what they say, you either die a hero or you live long enough to watch yourself become a villain.