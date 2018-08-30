Cars.com: 2018 Chevy Bolt EV Best Car For New Parents

3 H BY WADE MALONE

In fact, two cars with plug-in options take the #1 and #2 slots.

Cars.com recently rated their picks for the best cars for new parents. Topping their list was the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. The electric hatch was highly rated for it’s environmentally friendly nature, long driving range and surprisingly large interior.

Cars.com had also previously praised the Bolt EV in their Car Seat Check. They found the Bolt had plenty of space even for a rear-facing infant seat.

The Chrysler Pacifica was also chosen as a top pick. While it might be overkill for “new” parents, it cannot hurt to plan ahead. InsideEVs would recommend eco minded parents pick up the Pacifica Hybrid. Despite the name, it is in fact a Plug-In Hybrid and has enough electric range for around town driving.

Regarding the Bolt EV:

Save the planet one trip at a time by choosing a Chevrolet Bolt EV for your family car. This compact hatchback is an electric vehicle with an EPA-estimated 238-mile range. It also has a surprisingly roomy interior, with plenty of room for a rear-facing infant seat. The Bolt EV earned high marks in our Car Seat Check, too.

Regarding the Pacifica:

Even though first-time parents would have way more room than they’d need (unless they had triplets or quadruplets), a minivan like our Best of 2017-winning Chrysler Pacifica still makes a lot of sense. Power-sliding side doors are helpful when your hands are full of baby gear, and the sliding doors and taller ride height make it easier to use car seats than in a lower-riding car. Plus, minivans have a lot of room for bulky strollers and all the other things that go along with kids.

Check out the link below for the full list. You can also view the top 5 in video form here.

Article: Cars.com