Cars.com: 2018 Chevy Bolt EV Best Car For New Parents
3 H BY WADE MALONE 16
In fact, two cars with plug-in options take the #1 and #2 slots.
Cars.com recently rated their picks for the best cars for new parents. Topping their list was the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV. The electric hatch was highly rated for it’s environmentally friendly nature, long driving range and surprisingly large interior.
Cars.com had also previously praised the Bolt EV in their Car Seat Check. They found the Bolt had plenty of space even for a rear-facing infant seat.
The Chrysler Pacifica was also chosen as a top pick. While it might be overkill for “new” parents, it cannot hurt to plan ahead. InsideEVs would recommend eco minded parents pick up the Pacifica Hybrid. Despite the name, it is in fact a Plug-In Hybrid and has enough electric range for around town driving.
Regarding the Bolt EV:
Save the planet one trip at a time by choosing a Chevrolet Bolt EV for your family car. This compact hatchback is an electric vehicle with an EPA-estimated 238-mile range. It also has a surprisingly roomy interior, with plenty of room for a rear-facing infant seat. The Bolt EV earned high marks in our Car Seat Check, too.
Regarding the Pacifica:
Even though first-time parents would have way more room than they’d need (unless they had triplets or quadruplets), a minivan like our Best of 2017-winning Chrysler Pacifica still makes a lot of sense. Power-sliding side doors are helpful when your hands are full of baby gear, and the sliding doors and taller ride height make it easier to use car seats than in a lower-riding car. Plus, minivans have a lot of room for bulky strollers and all the other things that go along with kids.
Check out the link below for the full list. You can also view the top 5 in video form here.
Article: Cars.com
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "Cars.com: 2018 Chevy Bolt EV Best Car For New Parents"
I can buy that- the Bolt is outstanding. Really, really love the car- the used market on ’em is gonna be awesome in about 2-3 years!
I really like my Bolt. It is underrated by the general public.
Depends. I know the Tesla is flooring it in sales, but in Silicon Valley there are so many Bolts on the street they are hard to count.
Classic case of a non-representative sample 🙂
With 240 miles range and midmarket prices, the Bolt was supposed to be the BEV that breaks out of the few urban EV-loving enclaves and reaches ordinary Americans.
Unfortunately, Bolt (and Volt) sales in the US are down year over year, as this site reminds us every month. This is what I mean when I write the Tesla Model 3 has sucked the oxygen out of the EV room in the US. It is hard to think of another main reason why the Bolt would reach fewer customers now than a year ago, in particular given the continued delays and loss of Federal rebate for the Model 3’s base model.
1,500-2,000 fewer Bolt EVs in inventory than in Fall/winter 2017 doesn’t help. 🙂 Lots of 2018 Bolts have been shipped out of the US the past 2 quarters.
2019s are arriving right now. Several hundred in the last 3 days. I am interested to see how the Bolt performs once inventories reach 2017 levels again!
I’m not sure Bolt being good in used market in 2-3 years. As the tax credit sunset, price will rise. If new Bolts are selling for $38K or more in 2 years and no tax credit vs $22K to $25K now, that will boost used Bolt prices. Unless others come up with something lot better than Bolt but cheaper post subsidy, I suspect used Bolts will hold the value better.
Worst will be if EV tax credit is canceled for everyone (aka, tax increase for us). Then high price for all new EV will boost used EV prices (probably except non-TMS Leaf which will still be turd). With DUMP in office, this scenario has fair shot.
Kia Nio EV is coming out so. That will eat into the Bolt. I see price reduction happening soon. $2k off on the hood
Bolt has already been selling at a typical dealer discount of $4-5k for many months, see ev-vin.blogspot.com
Holy crap, I upvoted a John comment. The apocalypse must be near.
and I see mark.ca is still on his crusade downvoting every single comment of mine. Lol
Agreed. Love my Bolt!
It all depends on the number of children new parents have. I would venture to say that Bolt is not the right car for quadruplets.
Probably not! lol
In that situation the Pacifica Hybrid is a much better way to go. 😉
I have a family of 4 (2 kids, 8 and 10). The Bolt serves us very well as an everyday car (and we’ve taken several 500+ mile road trips in it as well, with some small compromises made). Even when the kids are older, the Bolt should be fine due to the deceptively spacious rear seats. For someone with 3 kids, the Pacifica hybrid is likely the “best” affordable (<$50k) plug-in option on the market at the moment. There really is a huge gulf in the plug-in segment between the Bolt and Pacifica. The Outlander PHEV is the only real option for an in-between, but the EV range on that thing is so puny. I don't count the '18 Leaf due to its overheating battery issues while fast charging.
If the SR Model 3 is ever released, we can lump it in there as well.
Yup, the Bolt is a great car. We bought ours because of the good reviews and the unbeatable practicality of a hatchback design. And it drives great. We’re almost empty nesters, but I can easily see how it would be a good car for new parents.
What it’s not is huge, or extremely powerful, or exceptionally sexy in its design. None of these things are important to us. But they are for a lot of people in our society. That’s unfortunate for many reasons, but it’s a reality.
People seem to forget that there was a time when you could pretty easily buy and drive a really crappy car. It’s very hard to do that these days. That is good, but it also sets the bar higher for quality. So the fact that that the bolt is well above average in the current environment is truly impressive.
Almost bought one, but with three kids the backseat is too narrow. We have narrow carseats but the doors hit the carseats when we closed them. Consdering a Pacifica Hybrid rather than our C-Max Energi. Model X isn’t in the budget.