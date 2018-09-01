Bollinger B1 Electric Truck Rendered Without Doors

3 H BY MARK KANE

Bollinger B1 without doors?

Bollinger intends to offer (at first) a four-door version of its B1 off-road vehicle (two-door version will come later).

But guess what? Bollinger will sell you one without doors too. A zero-door truck? Now that’s a new concept there. And it’s sort of like a convertible too. How outrageous can it get?

It would look like the render above – quite crude, but cool. It could be the Hummer of EVs, just far improved due to its electric abilities.

“Rendering of the new 4-door B1 with doors off. All glass (minus the windshield) will be removable leaving the roll-cage structure. Reserve your B1 here: http://www.bollingermotors.com “

Bollinger B1 basic specs:

125 kWh battery for 200 miles (320 km) of range

dual motor all-wheel drive

DC fast charging capability

5,000 lbs (2,268 kg) payload

And here are the 4- and 2-door versions: