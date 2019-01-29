Bob Lutz Reveals Main Reason Behind Chevy Volt: Video
Chevrolet Volt was kind of a halo car for General Motors
Bob Lutz – Former GM Chairman – visited the recent NAIAS and shared the number one inspiration to create the Chevrolet Volt.
The concept was shown in January 2007 and introduced on the market in December 2010. Lutz wanted to make Volt something like the Dodge Viper was at Chrysler. The reason behind that was to change the perception of the company, struggling with competition from Toyota.
The ability to earn some money on the Chevrolet Volt was a secondary goal,but not the most important according to Bob Lutz. However, we all must know that without profitability in place, any product will not be able to sustainably stay on the market.
Bonus: The Changing Role of Cars
“Tom Walsh (former business columnist, Detroit Free Press) and GM’s Former Vice Chairman, Bob Lutz, took to the North American International Auto Show floor to talk about how the automobile is entering a new era where autonomous driving is on the near horizon.”
“Give people a new perception of the company, and leap-frog the Japanese competition.” And then promptly stop. Lutz likens the Volt to the Dodge Viper- that should say it all.
He is talking from a marketing stand point. This was Bob’s specialty.
The irony is Tesla’s product is so well designed, and costs are so heavily attacked, that the car markets itself.
-Cost savings up and down the supply chain, including building your own electric Semi’s for cheaper transport from Nevada to California.
-Unit production goal of 300,000 for the Model 3, not the optimal number to capture California CARB credits: 30,000.
-Solar on the roof for lower electric charges.
-And although the Volt very attractive: Seats, Plastic, and a poor rear suspension.
Had Bob made this his Personal Car, and got improvements based on his personal experience with the car it should have sold 5X better.
-And the Chevy dealer network: “We sold our Volt, can you believe it?”, Tesla’s biggest Asset.
Bob Bob Bob
He is trying the hype the design that has been canceled? What is he thinking?
Damage control is the stage Volt is in now.
Many pointed out right from the very beginning that the goals were unrealistic. How could a profitable vehicle with specs so high be achieved so quickly? When the bankruptcy recovery plan was put in place, the task-force assigned to that expressed a “too little, too slowly” concern for that very reason.
Sure enough, Volt-1 struggled with sales. But rather than spread the technology to another platform, GM decided to make Vokt-2 even more in the image Lutz envisioned… which had proven a terrible choice.
The design approach is expensive & inefficient. What to do with it at this point is a very big problem, especially now that tax-credit phaseout had been triggered.
You should worry about your employer’s damage control, GM is doing just fine with their plan to go all-BEV. Toyota bet on the wrong horse with fuel cells and anemic PHEVs.
Sometimes the future is past the vision of old eyes…
For all the positive that Bob Lutz in the past contributed to the EV revolution he has more than offset that contribution by setting the expectations of the GM EV program as a low volume “halo” demonstrator. Perhaps today the GM/Chevy Bolt would not be 10X outsold by Tesla Model 3 had Bob Lutz from the beginning set the tone that GM *would* be leading the EV revolution with volume production EVs.
Bob Lutz’s decision to go full tilt “Tesla will soon fail” rather than be silent or supportive of Tesla’s EV efforts was a huge miscalculation by Lutz which he made the even greater mistake of not taking an opportunity to walk back his anit-Tesla position but instead doubled down on it. Lutz’s anti-Tesla rants has big time hurt Lutz’s reputation of being able to predict the automotive future.
Today Lutz comes off as a has-been talking about his past EV Volt program which has been discontinued and has in statistical fact done little to allow GM to today compete against Tesla… which Lutz refuses to this day to recognize as a legitimate EV competitor.
Viper? Wow Bob, just wow…
Yea GM leapfrogged Toyota, who produced a hybrid by producing a ….. hybrid. Really innovative Bob.