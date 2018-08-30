Bob Lutz Unleashed On Autoline: Of Course He Talks Tesla
We could have almost predicted that Bob Lutz would be making a special appearance on Autoline to talk about Tesla.
Surprised? We think not.
Not long after we reported that Autoline’s John McElroy is seemingly (finally) becoming a Tesla believer – and Via’s Bob Lutz continues to have no faith in the Silicon Valley automaker – Lutz makes an appearance as a special guest on Autoline After Hours. This really comes as no surprise since we’ve also shed light, especially as of late, on the immense amount of Tesla and Tesla-related coverage in the industry today. Make no mistake, if there’s a link to Tesla (good or bad), it’s sure to be huge news on a multitude of platforms.
We watch Autoline This Week and Autoline After Hours in their entirety as often as we get the opportunity. But, we know everyone is busy and may not have time to tune in to the whole episode. If you want to simply hone in on Maximum Bob’s Tesla talk, you can see the breakdown of topics in the video description below. We’ve highlighted those sections with BOLD font.
To sum it up, Lutz gives kudos to Franz von Holzhausen and says that Tesla is the first car company with truly compelling designs. Honestly, Lutz says he loves Tesla cars, though he just doesn’t stand behind the business. McElroy agrees that there is nothing like Tesla’s offerings on the market today. He absolutely loved his recent test drive experience. However, Lutz goes on to say that this is temporary, as many automakers are coming to market with EVs that are just as good, if not better than Tesla vehicles … and they’re going to be cheaper. According to Bob, Tesla just doesn’t have the resources or technology to compete against ICE OEMs. Interestingly, the others set up a nice argument against Bob. Watch the segment to form your own opinion.
Video Description via Autoline Network on YouTube:
Bob Lutz: Live & Unleashed (And Yes, He Talks About Tesla) – Autoline After Hours 436
SPECIAL GUEST: Bob Lutz, Former Vice Chairman, GM
TOPICS:
09:35 – Mid-Engine Corvette
31:47 – RAM: Thanks Lutz!
39:40 – Lutz’s Daily Driver
43:19 – Pontiac Solstice
48:49 – Maximum Bob Talks Tesla
56:09 – Doctor Data
59:46 – Lutz loves Rick Wagoner, Lee Iacocca
1:04:44 – Will GM bring brands back to Europe?
1:17:32 – Who should buy Tesla?
1:22:17 – Tesla conversation continues
**There is a technical issue at 1:18:16 in this broadcast For the continued Tesla conversation, please skip to 1:22:17
PANEL:
– Henry Payne, The Detroit News
– Gary Vasilash, Automotive Design & Production
– John McElroy, Autoline.tv
30 Comments on "Bob Lutz Unleashed On Autoline: Of Course He Talks Tesla"
Bob talking his book. Any VIAble competitors to GMs EV efforts, are going to get some BOB Shade thrown on them.
What about Bob?
Bobs on Sail!
“Keep sailing, Bob”!
Sad Bob sailed/failed so miserably with VIA motors.
Unlike Bob, Musk went thru what was needed to build a profitable vehicle and drove the cost out of the vehicle, and designed it for mass production. Bob could have done that at VIA, but chose not to. FAILURE of LEADERSHIP. Failure of Vision.
So, yeah, he’s burned that he’s now a failure in comparison.
“Maximum Bob”, “he’s burned” to the Max!
Tesla in the future won’t stand still, and let the legacy ICE OEMs beat them on quality and cost, of overall value oriented compelling EVs, that people desire.
It’s important to consider that informed savvy consumers, are willing to wait for production to ramp up, and meet overwhelming demand, of exceptional products.
I am so fed-up with this clown. Instead of speculating about the demise of Tesla, which he has been doing for a decade, why doesn’t he apologize for running GM into the ground, resulting in their bankruptcy and subsequent government bailout?
Lutz might be loosing it…. a cranky knee-jerk reaction to an up and coming car company that has already proven itself and it’s products. Some degree of jealousy? And we need to look closer at Lutz’ own record: the successes and the never-discussed failures. Like the Solstice – a design nightmare, a quality nightmare, a stone in performance, dead dynamics, flat seats and old school steering. A sales failure, resulting in a dead factory and thousands of jobs lost. And there are so many others. He can’t rest of his CTS-V successes alone.
From article: “…According to Bob [Lutz], Tesla just doesn’t have the resources or technology to compete against ICE OEMs…”
So Tesla Model 3 is outselling Chevy Bolt (the follow-up EV to Lutz’s Volt project) by a factor of 14x… without Tesla having in hand the benefit of the resources or technology needed to compete against GM.
To believe that requires a willingness to suspend one’s critical faculties and believe something surreal.
80 years ago, one Summer day, Bob came home crying.
What’s wrong honey, asked his mom?
In response Bob turned over a small pouch with a drawstring, it was empty.
Oh, said his mom, you lost all your marbles.
80 hence it would happen again.
Who is the “Boob Putz” anyways?? Did he ever start an EV company from scratch?
Why is he relevant? Does he have experience in bankrupting companies?
Must be short funded “consulting for hire”.
-Tesla has the lowest battery cost today.
-And the largest battery factory.
Good to ignore obvious facts that destroy your theory Bob.
GM would have to raise the money Tesla raised to compete with Tesla, and it looks like they don’t have the stomach for it.
Only the Porsche will be “just as good”. Porsche may flood the market with 10,000?
The other offerings are not as good as Tesla because the other manufacturers have gotten a secret agreement to not challenge their ICE line, that’s clear from what’s coming out. So, Bob is Out Of Touch. Even the Financial Times says Tesla isn’t being challenged.
Oh Bob, it’s not Tesla that’s making you irrelevant, it’s you.
The only people who car about what he says are shorters. If he were talking about anything else than Tesla, he’d be dismissed as a old has-been of a has-been looking for limelight fighting to stay relevant.
Top six sales in August 2018:
17800 (+25%) Tesla Model 3
2750 (+108%) Tesla Model X
2625 (+119%) Tesla Model S
2071 (+4%) Toyota Prius Prime
1825 (+24%) Chevy Volt
1225 (+4%) Chevy Bolt
Customers are voting with their wallets and Chevy isn’t winning.
I’m not going to watch that video, that’s for sure. No need to ruin my day by another sour old lier…
Nobody will Not Stop Tesla , TESLA HAS ALREADY & WILL CONTINUE TO SUCCEED.. That’s wishful thinking … There will be More “Humble Pie” Served Up for all the Tesla Bashers to feast on . As Tesla Becomes a Force to Reckon with. To them I say , “Eat Up & Enjoy”
What did Bob Lutz do when he was at GM as CEO that someone else couldn’t have done. Another over paid CEO. Visionary NOT.
The video crashes right when they start talking tesla.
LOL @ Maximum Bob.
Does after hours mean 5:30pm? I think that’s when he is supposed to go to bed.
McElroy is a shill for Detroit big 3 anyways.
Someone that works for a company that has 5 of the VIA trucks posted about their experiences on a forum I peruse. Basically said they were mostly pieces of junk (always breaking down, incredibly loud even when they functioned properly, service was a disaster). But they were impressed with the truck’s 14.4 kW output ports. These trucks could be quite useful as mobile emergency charging points for BEV owners that had pushed their luck on range. A 15 minute boost could give a car like the i3 or Bolt a ~6 mile charge, enough to limp on (hopefully) to a nearby charging station.
“They have no technology that nobody else has. Absolutely no technological advantage, not in autonomy, not in batteries, not in control systems, it’s just an electric car like everybody.” – Bob Putz
Is he really wrong? What does Tesla have that one of the other auto bigs couldn’t duplicate if they wanted? Obviously “Brand prestige” can’t be easily duplicated, but that’s not a technical advantage. The Supercharger network? If another manufacturer really wanted to lose money and build one, they could. Tesla’s battery tech isn’t the secret sauce, as LG Chem/Samsung seem to have just as good chemistries.
The advantage certainly isn’t on the production line, as Tesla has one of the highest employees-per-car-produced ratios in the biz. And it’s definitely not in the paint shop. Lol
Again, what technical advantage does Tesla have that the other manufacturers don’t?
If they can duplicate why won’t they? Do you think Benz and VW want to make weaker evs intentionally so they don’t upset Tesla?
Because they care about making a profit?
Scale, no dealerships to share profits with, no marketing needed (Jaguar spends $5k per car in marketing), dedicated EV platforms, one of the most desirable brands, 500,000 paid reservations, mineral/battery supply lines secured severeral year prior to competition, 5,000,000,000 miles of autopilot ghost mode data, 1,500,000,000 miles of autopilot data, lowest battery pack cost in the industry, highest safety ratings, no fossil manufacturing lines to retire, no wasted R&D on fuel cells to try and green wash your company with, favorable Zev credit policy environment, over the air updates, etc.
Smartest automotive CEO and some of the top tech talent in the world and a mission like no other.
My jaw hit the floor when he claimed the Tesla semi prototypes were just plaster models for the stage. No wonder he is so ignorant about Tesla, he simply doesn’t know anything about them. I mean the semis have been on the road and touring the country for almost a year now, and it has been very well documented. He seems to have no idea about this.
Well, Tesla is known for marching out shells of cars with no guts (see fake Model 3 with melting side mirrors at the Gigafactory/shell 2020 Roadster displayed at a European auto show earlier this month), so not a completely off the wall assumption.
Apple was associated to the personality of Steve Jobs. Steve Jobs dies. Apple is even bigger now. Sorry, Bob. You are wrong again…
Why is IEVs giving time to this clown?
Seriously, can we stop seeing posts about this guy? He’s irrelevant and hasn’t said anything true and interesting in many years. Is he still a climate change denier (i.e. thinking of his infamous “crock” one-liner)? He’s devolved into bad self-parody, and doesn’t even have the self-awareness to see it.
I would love to see this site ignore him, even if he suddenly had a change of heart and started praising Tesla.