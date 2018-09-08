435-Mile BMW Vision iNext CUV Spotted Boarding Airplane: Video
Our first-ever look at the real BMW Vision iNext out in the wild before it boards an airplane for its in-flight reveal.
Courtesy of our friend at BMWBLOG, we catch a video glimpse of a covered Vision iNext before it goes aboard the airplane for a never-done-before type of in-air debut. The BMW-focused site states:
We spotted the BMW iNEXT while being loaded for its world tour. Munich, New York, San Francisco and Beijing. Stay tuned for more exclusive coverage!
Check out the BMW Vision iNext below:
Starting today, BMW will present the Vision iNext in four cities during a ’round-the-world flight.
No concrete details are known in connection with the iNext at this time, but our best guess says, the iNext — if it continues to carry that moniker — will be crossover-shaped and boast a range of 435 miles. It will carry what BMW refers to as the automaker’s fifth-generation electric powertrain.
You can check out some BMW’s most recent Vision iNext teaser video below:
Meet the face of the future, the #BMW #VisioniNEXT. Embodying our vision for #emobility through emotive design and innovative engineering and application of modern technologies.#MyFavoriteSpace #bmwi #bmwgroup @bmwi @bmw pic.twitter.com/BPc3eZzRV3
— BMW Group (@BMWGroup) September 4, 2018
Source: BMWBLOG
4 Comments on "435-Mile BMW Vision iNext CUV Spotted Boarding Airplane: Video"
interesting
BMW iNext precious cargo, gets the First Class VIP treatment!
Now, please load up the DC fast charging infrastructure and network, that will be the necessary entourage to follow suit!
I trust this will never come to fruition ..Just more Prototype Vaporware & More Tesla Killer threats …..lol…
Would love to see which manufacturer brings out the first 500 mile range five passenger vehicle