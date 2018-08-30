3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

This might actually give us a hint at the possible future BMW all-electric four-door coupe

For BMW, the future is almost here. The German car brands have adamantly teased us with their iNEXT concept for a long time, and it seems we’re finally closer to an actual production model of it hitting the road. The latest iNEXT teaser gives us a compelling, albeit short showcase of the design process behind it. The new teaser, however, gives us a rather compelling view of the what can easily be a brand new BMW Vision iNEXT Concept car. To make matters even more captivating is that this seems to be far the closest design to a production car we’ve seen from any Vision Concept releases so far.

Although only 11 seconds long, the video does reveal some finer details found on this vehicle. When the entire rear end is shown, we can clearly see the incredibly thin “L shaped” LED rear lights, seemingly pulsing outward. Furthermore, two squared off, blue-lit notches are found near the bottom end of the rear bumper – a place where normally, a set of double or quad exhaust pipes would find its home. This might seemingly be a perfect nod to the fact that this would-be vehicle doesn’t come with any sort of exhaust system. In turn, this means that this could be a fully electric vehicle after all.

However, the most notable aspect found in this video is a blue-lit “BMW Vision iNEXT” logo in the rear bumper of the vehicle. Quite clearly, this marks this vehicle as a concept car, not a vehicle that’s set to enter production anytime soon. On the other hand, with all the finer touches & details, this might (eventually) result in something that is mass produced by the German car maker.

Hopefully, the Vision iNEXT would return something that looks and handles like a proper BMW – but is fully battery-powered. With rumors floating around, we’re keen on believing that this might return a 2+2 four-door coupe someplace down the road. Hopefully, something that looks like as spectacular as BMW i8 did upon release, but with improved handling & performance. Something in the way of the upcoming BMW M8, but fully electric. If that happens, the next few years, in turn – at least for BMW – do look pretty exciting.

Until then, you can take a look at the teaser video above.

We’ve dropped in a couple of other iNext videos below too: