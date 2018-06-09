BMW Board Member Talks About Electric Car Cost Nightmare
ELECTRIC VEHICLE ‘NIGHTMARE’ IS HAUNTING BMW
Over half a century ago, the auto industry fought against seat belts. Then, in the 1970s, they fought against smog regulations because of expensive catalytic converters. They also opposed other safety standards like airbags. Today, legacy automakers cling to diesel and fight against reducing emissions. The latest target of their displeasure and dismay? Well, it’s obvious — they complain about a transition to electric vehicles.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Visions for the future differ from Tesla and BMW (Image: Teslarati)
A recent example comes to us courtesy of BMW. John Carey (via news.com.au) sat down with Klaus Frölich, the 58-year-old BMW board member in charge of development. According to the senior BMW exec, electric vehicles will always be more costly than gas-burners. “No, no, no,” was Frölich’s reply when asked if EVs will ever equal the prices of equivalent conventional cars. “Never.”
“It’s very simple,” says Frölich. In EVs with 90 to 100kWh battery packs, the cell cost alone will be $17,000 to $25,000. “You can produce whole cars, only with the cost of the battery,” he says. And Frölich doesn’t buy into the theory that when batteries are being produced in larger numbers, prices will fall. Instead, he deflects — noting certain materials in batteries which may become more expensive.
Above: Tesla’s Model 3, meanwhile, goes Pac-Man on BMW and the entire mid-size luxury sedan market* (Source: Reddit / Lord Zeekos via Twitter / Walter MacVane)
An example, he claims, is cobalt. “When everybody wants to have cobalt, the prices of cobalt will not go down, they will go up,” Frölich predicts. Nevertheless, he says BMW is working to secure low prices for cobalt out until 2030. “We are the only ones who are doing that,” Frölich claims. Hmmm.
Even though BMW plans to grow its portfolio of electrified vehicles, Frölich sounds anxious about leaving the gas-guzzling internal combustion engine behind. “So, it’s a nightmare that an electrified vehicle will cost the same as a combustion-engined car,” Frölich says. So, it’s no wonder BMW fans are backing away from the brand. And (more than) a few are coming around to Tesla.
===
Source: news.com.au / *Chart sourced from US sales data via Good Car Bad Car for September 2018 (Note: Tesla doesn’t break out sales by country, and the Model 3 tally assumes some deliveries to customers in Canada)
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
Leave a Reply
130 Comments on "BMW Board Member Talks About Electric Car Cost Nightmare"
Obviously it is true that electric cars will never be cheaper than combustion cars. No matter how cheap batteries will become they will always cost more than a plastic container for fuel.
The question itself is completely missing the point. The cost of the car is only one aspect.
An EV drivetrain is something like a third the price to build versus combustion, plus there are several systems no longer involved in the cost of the vehicle, like a transmission or an exhaust. Don’t buy into this guy’s whining. Look into the numbers yourself. You can do that by doing a seach for past articles here. I would start by looking up German labor unions. Oddly, that is where tge truth seeps out, union fights!
A combustion engine including the gearbox and exhaust system is less than $1000. You don’t get a battery pack for that.
Good one! A BMW engine, transmission, emissions systems altogether cost $1k.
Made my day:)
So how much is it, then? They sell complete cars for such a low price that if you’d actually made any calculations you’d have noticed that there’s not much budget left for the engine. They are unbelievable cheap. The engine is something like $300-400.
Typical is 10 to 20% the cost of the car. Given BMWs gross profit of 20% I will assume about 30% on their cars and the engine is on the lower end of the typical cost since more will be put into luxury items. This means a hypothetical $50k car would cost about $35k to produce and the engine around d 3.5k. Yes, I am making some pretty loose assumptions but I think you will find my numbers pretty close. This does not include support systems or the rest of the drive train.
i was going to say, a quick google shows rebuilt/used BMW motors going for slightly over 3k. Brand new would be in the 5k range.
That includes profit margins and what not. A typical gas engine is only a couple hundreds for the MANUFACTURER.
I think Will is close, on a cost basis. It’s something all makers keep close to the vest. I remember engine/transmission being discussed as $3000 to an Impala, for GM, in what seemed a revealing context. For mainstream engines, alone, to retail for 5k is also believable. Then, there is the sum of the parts…that wear out….calculation. This is what is underneath Germany, and others, tears. Losing the markup on all those parts.
Electric cars don’t need mufflers, but you can spend well over $10,000 on parts aft of the exhaust manifold in a diesel. Even as batteries become proprietary, and companies like Tesla do all they can to prevent you from working on your car (or their Model S-degrading V9 software), the other ICE-entrenched automakers have sunk costs to protect. I am not being reverent, to brand, here. Just realistic.
Love it, when unfiltered board members let us know what we have been thinking all along.
Retail price has NOTHING TO DO with the costs for the MANUFACTURER. The retail price of a new manual gearbox for an old Peugeot 206 is 5000-6000 euros which is insane. When those cars were built PSA didn’t pay 5000 euros for the gearbox. Maybe 150-200 euros MAX.
LOL…3.5k is way too expensive…it’s couple of hundreds depending on the source.
Nonsense. It’s nearly worth that as scrap metal.
I heard BMW engineers work for free.
That’s a well known FUD Fact.
That’s called hearsay REx
They pay to work for BMW.
A used BMW engine for a 2016 BMW 3 is about $4k and a used BMW engine for a 2016 X5 is about $10k. That is just the engine block. If these engines are $1k to produce new including transmission and emission systems, I am sure there would be some new engine blocks on the market for less than $4k.
because it isn’t on the assembly line.
I still think BMW is missing out on a great opportunity to make a lot of money. If they can make just the engine block for $500 (assuming transmission and the rest of the ICE parts are the other $500) on the assembly line and they can sell it for $4k, why would they not do that. That is an 87.5% margin. I think the real answer is that the $1000 is a made up number while there is actual market data for used engine blocks.
This is what they do. But lifting it into a crate and all the other shipping infrastructure for just a couple of engines a year make the replacement engines muvh more expensive to them.
The used engines also have to be shipped. Those prices I quoted are from online vendors of used auto parts. I just checked the shipping cost for one of them. They charge $245 to ship the engine block for a 2014 BMW 5.
There was a study that if you build an MB out of spare parts only you’ll end up with a price 10x the list price of the same car.
Jesus…that’s not what the MANUFACTURER pays for it! Are you people really this lost?
“combustion engine including the gearbox and exhaust system is less than $1000”
There are more costs to an ICEV than that. You have to add pollution controls, vibration mitigation, sound dampening, heat dissipation, etc and of course the cost of assembling that hairball. If you do go with the cheapest components then you end up with a vehicle no one wants….. at least not in America. Realistically the costs of your Yugo like vehicle are much higher.
There’s no sound dampening or heat dissipation in EVs ? Ever heard of Model S overheating? Ever heard of battery coolant?
Cool story bro. The tranny alone on my BMW costs well over 5K.
A new engine costs $5000 retail, cost to make might be have that.
way less. The retail engine includes packing and shipping of a sensitive and heavy object with a funny shape.
Engine is $3000, transmission is $2000, you are WAY off.
if you want to buy one. That isn’t what it does cost BMW right on the assembly line. You buy cars for less than $5000 and they obviously contain an engine and a transmission.
But not a BMW engine and transmission.
That’s not the point. ICE is ICE and it’s incredibly cheap FOR THE MANUFACTURER.
That’s RETAIL!
“Obviously it is true that electric cars will never be cheaper than combustion cars. No matter how cheap batteries will become they will always cost more than a plastic container for fuel.”
Obviously it is true that tech and economics are not your areas of expertise The relevant initial cost of ICEVs is in the labor and engine not the tank. From 2010 to 2017 battery prices fell by over 80% while engine costs went up slightly. If battery costs fall 80% from their 2017 levels material costs of BEVs will be less than ICEVs and labor costs are already less. That doesn’t even broach the operating costs.
Even at $50 per kWh in the finished pack a combustion car would be cheaper to put on the road.
And yet automotive consultants have been saying for years 100 per kWh was the magic number were all manufacturers would switch to EV production.
because the price of the car isn’t everything. Obviously an EV offers more value to the customer and you can charge for that as well. That is why I have written in the initial comment that the question is missing the point.
“Obviously an EV offers more value to the customer” -This is not obvious to the vast number of people buying cars. “The media is the message” is one of few things I learned in high school. Those protecting conclusions opposite of what you call obvious, are what gives rise to little websites like “Inside EVs”.
I don’t think this is true. People quickly started paying a couple of thousands more for a diesel because they understood that fuel costs are lower.
The price of batteries IS falling to $100/kw-h and all manufacturers ARE switching over to EV production. They are just complaining about it, loudly.
If Nissan can make a Versa that sell for $10,000 they can make an eVersa that sells for $20,000. Honda will have the eFit that sells for under $20,000 in 2020.
Hope so, I can’t afford a new Tesla.
“Even at $50 per kWh in the finished pack a combustion car would be cheaper to put on the road.”
This is like arguing that people won’t buy motorcars because they need expensive gasoline, and horses can eat grass for free.
Auto makers have had more than a century to bring down the cost of making ICEngines. You’re talking about an engine with two to three hundred moving parts! Just because you can find a Yugo-quality ICEngine that can be had for only a few hundred dollars, doesn’t mean the average engine in the average car costs that little, especially not when you add in the transmission, exhaust system, and all the kludges which ICEngines need to work without melting or tearing themselves apart. You can add in the air filter, oil pump, fuel pump, and a lot of other components which are completely unnecessary in a BEV.
Once legacy auto makers start making BEVs in large numbers, it won’t take them many years before they figure out how to make them cheaper than comparable gasmobiles. Certainly much less than the century it took them to be able to produce a Yugo-quality gasoline engine for less than $500 at today’s prices!
Not sure why your comment got voted down. Maybe some people really do believe that a plastic container can be more expensive than 100 kWh battery. Sad times..
Yes, and the high tech 4-6-8 cylinder high horsepower engines are build for free by BMW engineers and then the compliance tests are also free, the catalytic converters are free, the 8 speed automatic transmissions are free, etc…
REXisKing: Did you forget the fuel? It’s free too!
Yes, yes, OT! Couldn’t resist – sorry!
As if electricity is free…
They can produce whole cars for the price of a 100 kWh battery pack! What is it that you don’t understand here?
Or maybe some people are smart enough to realize you have to compare the complete drivetrain with support systems.
Even if you do that, and the EV turns out to be cheaper to make, that doesn’t mean it will be cheaper to buy.
In the end, market forces will make it cost whatever people are willing to pay for it. Since it is a superior product, people will be willing to pay more for it than for an ICE vehicle, therefore it will cost more.
Ok. Let’s just agree that EVs are far cheaper than gas cars. Fine. Tesla Model S costs $30 000.
Maybe the votes are coming from the supposition EVs will always be more expensive than gas cars, not gas cans?
Limited battery materials offer a unique place for a “new entrant” to disrupt the car market. Beyond the labor costs of ICE assembly, I think these comments underweight the carefully built “tier 2”, “tier 3” supply networks that do not really exist for volume EV manufacture, yet. “How are we going to make money, when we don’t need to do this, this and that, anymore”, frustrates boards whose corporate mission statements say something about “maximizing profits”. Profits which were attached to inordinate value-added items, that are suddenly going away.
Conclusion: Must throw shade, crappy tires, crappy looks upon EVs.
In Mr BMW for brains simple world the price of cobalt rises endlessly with increased battery production. In the world the rest of us live in the price of cobalt was almost 40% higher just seven months ago. This should surprise no one who follows the mining industry as it was forecast last year based on increased production schedules.
Even if he only followed the battery industry he might be aware that NMC 811 replacing NMC 622 next year will mean half the cobalt per kWh and there are other chemistries which use less cobalt or none at all.
https://cleantechnica.com/2018/06/09/cobalt-free-car-batteries-in-the-works-for-panasonic-tesla/
And in the world that Mr BMW lives in, there is an unlimited supply of Oil and there is no climate change. I would love to live in his world. Unfortunately I am stuck in a world where there have been wars fought for decades to get access to oil and where climate change is real. I guess he bought enough gasoline to fuel his own cars until 2030.
Forget the “gold peg”. What BMW World really needs is a “cobalt peg” 😉
The cost of a battery vs gas tank is a red herring. You have to compare the cost of the complete drive trains AND THEIR SUPPORT SYSTEMS. Once you do this, you realize that EV drive trains are only slightly more expensive that FFV and the cost is falling rapidly. In two or the years, the complete EV drive train will cost the same and after, will be cheaper. The speed of this coming technology change over cannot be understated. In five years the resale value of FFVs will fall to near scrap value as the used EV market will develop in three years and no one will want the maintenance headache of older FFVs. This will then depress the value of new FFVs as well. BMW has its head in the sand and they will be the first casualty of the technology change unless they wake up and throw everything into EVs before they are left behind. They have time as Europe is Tesla’s third target after China, but only about five years.
OIl Refineries are well known to be free, and sell their product for nothing.
Free oil refineries, are as easy as calling Saudi Aramco. You just have to have them build it, and of course the the oil will come!
“Details of the refinery’s costs and scope are to be worked out later.” At least it’s Free for Now!
Later, not so much.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.rferl.org/amp/29526706.html
That doesn’t change the point. A 100 kWh battery currently costs 15 000 – 20 000 euros. It doesn’t matter if you factor “support systems” in or not. You can buy new gas cars for less than 15 000 euros and they include “support systems”. People fail to understand how incredibly cheap the ICE parts are for the manufacturers. They have had 100 years to bring the costs down..
Fine.
If BMWs cell (!) cost are indeed 250,- per kWh they are dead.
I just bought 18650 cells (from Sanyo – the same as Panasonic) at about $180/kWh. Assuming that cell is 75% of the cost I could be a lot better that $250/kWh.
BMW must be doing a lot better than I do. Actually the i3 is getting bigger batteries without getting more expensive. I think BMW is just being a “cry baby”.
(For that price I had to buy 1000 cells).
That’s Australian dollars. The range given seems more or less realistic for current cell costs…
Yes I’d be shocked to see them be paying more than $100 per kWh today.
They buy in bulk with long term contracts. They don’t pay retail.
About three weeks until we get Tesla’s Q3 numbers… might be rather difficult to keep up the argument that batteries have to cost $250/kWh at that point.
Although actually, the Model 3 batteries aren’t even as large as this guy is talking about.
I expect Tesla to report a small profit in Q3 because they sold a ton of Model 3s at an average price of $60,000 vs. a cost of $51,000.
But how does a $51,000 production cost disprove $250/kWh for the battery? I know Musk says the cost is much lower, but do the numbers back him up?
Tesla cars are reported to have a 25% profit margin.
That is the S and X. The 3 had to get production up to gather margin down. The 3 ran at a loss last quarter but not much of one. I expect to see a profit on it this quarter, but not 20%. The 3 should be close to 20% by the end of Q4.
That’s very unlikely, BMW is having an operation profit of 8% to 10%, but Tesla so far just lost money.
It’s true that during Q2 they were still ramping up production, but let’s see Q3 – they’re no longer a small quantity maker, if they don’t show solid profits soon it’s not going to look good for them.
Tesla competition royally screwed, no Gigafactory of their own= higher cost of battery pack.
I am reminded, yet again, of the observation that Tesla is not a car company, but a battery company that also happens to make cars.
Years ago, many of us here saw the handwriting on the wall and realized that in a future with electrified transportation and much more massive use of renewable energy nothing is more important than securing the lowest possible cost (and reliable) battery supply. Musk saw that, and took the obvious, dramatic steps necessary.
I can criticize a lot of Tesla’s other decisions, but in terms of getting the proverbial “30,000 view” right on batteries, they were perfect.
Should give some credit to JB Straubel and to Panasonic who have been a willing partner, giving struggling Tesla the benefit of the doubt on many occasions. Nissan built batteries in-house with NEC and has come to a different conclusion about lowering the price and staying competitive.
Before Gigafactory, I’d say they made pretty good cars too — Model S, X and roadsters are pretty good vehicles last time I checked and were quite profitable models from the production standpoint and allowed for Phase 1 to be completed — raising capital and funds for Phase II — Gigafactory.
Gigafactory : economy of size and efficiencies coupled with incremental battery knowledge and progress has dropped their costs to complete Phase II and get to their ultimate Phase III — Model 3.
Model 3: mass produced vehicle at a reasonable price. They’ve finally reached mass produced with the Model 3 in the Top 5 sedans now — trailing only the Honda/Toyota cars. As production continues to ramp, we’ll finally realize the top prize of the $35,000 performance sedan of Phase III in probably 2019 end Q1….
Battery company? Absolutely. But also a pretty good car manufacturer is a niche product and showing it can do it for mass market too.
I understand your reasoning, but that doesn’t seem right, nobody sees car makers as engine makers per example.
Batteries will become a commodity, consumers in time will just want to drive without worrying about something in their cars called “a battery”
They can make their own gigafactories or let LG do it, that isn’t the problem.
The problem is BMW and others don’t know how to make an electric car people want to buy. They are thinking in terms of their legacy cars. They need to design the car from the ground up to be electric and cheaper. Simplify the interior, etc. If you really look at the Model 3 it is a pretty inexpensively constructed car for $60,000. It consists of a gigantic battery and not much else, but it has the features people are willing to pay for. Speed, power, OTA, AP/FSD, SC, etc. The cheapness of the interior is done in a stylish way that people like.
It’s very hard for a German to make a cheap car. And cost savings for Tesla can go against them in the long term.
All their cars are pretty new, if they start to go bad let’s say after 10 years brand will gain negative awareness.
For Tesla is go or break, but for a premium brand that spent 100 years building their brand it’s not easy… Obviously they can lose brand recognition very fast if they don’t do the right move.
The legacy folks are feeling the pain. I love how Model 3 is outselling plenty of BMW sedans combined in the US, but also non-plugin cheap Priuses, which value dropped like a brick, despite the low price. Spectacular knockouts, and fast.
BMW, you know what is really costly using cheap tin instead of silver for a connection switch which then overheats causing a fire and then ignoring the problem while hundreds of BMW cars spontaneously catch on fire. Now that’s an expensive problem that did not go away until you finally did what should have been done all along.
BMW has no credibility in my view.
As far as TCTO evs already beat gasomoblies.
Without incentives I doubt. I’ve thought about getting a leaf (without looking at depreciation, battery pack degradation, just price and fuel/electricity cost). At 10k miles a year I would never get my money back… Obviously we can argue about the fact that they don’t pollute, but I’m already considering huge tax on fuel (I’m from Europe).
The problem of many comparisons is that they use the same acquisition price as reference. An ICE car equivalent to leaf in my country is $10k to $15k cheaper.
If I had daily long commutes within the car range the story could be different I admit.
Sure, it depends on your individual circumstances, how long you keep the car, how you drive it, and take care of it, incentives, though long distance comparisons show that over time bev are cheaper.
So, no blanket statement that they are always cheaper in every situation.
You could also get a 2 or 3 year old used Leaf very cheap. Around $12k. If you are a two car household and typically drive less than 40 miles a day. This is my situation my spouse and I have a Leaf and a Prius. We live pretty cheap on these cars. You do have to baby the Leaf’s battery to save life span so it is definitely not for everyone.
What steps do you consider when babying or extending/saving your Leafs battery “life span”?
The “not for EVeryone” folks, might need some quantitative reaffirmation, in their active TMS battery purchase decisions.
You’re right but you can get an used ICE very cheap too :). Actually as EVs gain market share used ICE will lose value becoming cheaper.
+1
I could taste the Evannex-Tesla taint in the first few lines of this article. BMW has always been a niche market, high priced car manufacturer and I’m not surprised to see them get competition from another niche market, high priced car manufacturer. The fact that this article comes Evannex makes the article less than credible and makes me think that the BMW executive comments might have been taken out of context.
This is just about the cost of the car. There are combustion cars that meet western safety standards for less than 7000€ ( including 20% tax). It will never be possible to sell an EV at that price point. Obviously the BMW laughs when someone suggests otherwise.
Maybe true on sticker price for the forseable future but not on total cost of ownership. A car that price would be a nightmare in 5 years where a Model 3 will still likely be running strong with 80% battery capacity in 20 years. It is really just an entirely different product that does the same job. All you can compare is TCO and bottom line performance. In this EVs already win.
Provide evidence that his comments were taken out of context.
This is the actual article quote: “If you are at full scale, one kilowatt hour of battery capacity will cost between 100 and 150 euros ($150-$240). So this means if you see a car with 90 to 100kWh, the cell cost alone will be 10,000 to 15,000 euros ($16,000-$24,000).”
1.) the dollars are clearly Australian and we’re added by the journalist. Evannex eliminates the Euro estimate and makes people assume it is US dollar (since it’s a US publication).
2.) the BMW board members talks about the cost per KWH in a car. This is a system/pack level cost, not a cell cost.
So BMW says batteries cost 100 to 150 Euros at a pack level. This would be much less shocking, but would not make as good of an article.
150 euros / kWh * 100 kWh = 15 000 euros. You can buy NEW GAS CARS that are CHEAPER than 15 000 euros.
And this is the problem.
Oh, now we’re going to label them “Fox News” or something. Wow.
Can’t accept the facts.
I want electric cars to progress (and drive one myself). But yes, Evannex use the same out of context quoting and partisan writing style that Fox News uses so successfully. One has to call that out, otherwise we are as partisan as the electric car haters that quote old studies selectively.
you mean label them “CNN”
Bottom Line…, Big Auto Always Works in It’s Own Best Interest With N0 Regard for Human Life , Safety, 0r Human Well Being. They Only Make Safety Improvements When They are Forced to “By Law”.
He’s clearly rattled by the Model 3’s success. He’s also probably having to defend his worthless investment in fuel cell R&D.
It is embarrassing for a performance brand like BMW to jam a bulky fuel cell which can’t perform along with bulky and heavy h2 high pressure tanks, all of which is distorting the center of gravity and inner space layout. And they failed, and it is bad.
And Worthless Contribution To His High Paying Position…
Although the battery price reported by this gentleman seems too high we would need to see tesla at least break even one full year before concluding about profitability of manufacturing EVs with current technology. I just saw in the news that the new Kia Niro EV will be priced EUR 42.5k in france (equiv. USD 49k). No mass market EV at this kind of prices. I take it thzt with present technology there will be no mass market breakthrough of EVs and probably the only reason why groups like VW invest massively in EVs is that they believe that technological progress will make the mass market EV possible in relatively short term (2 or 3 years).
Model 3 is a mass market breakthrough. If 4th bestselling car in the country is not mass-market, what is?
Have you not been paying attention at all?
You must hate autocorrect as much as imdo.
Have to ask, how do you define mass market EV? It seems to me the Model 3 is there on numbers sold, over 100k this year already, and the Leaf was there on price years ago.
The Nissan Leaf is E29,700 in France and $29,990 in the US, so the cost of the Niro EV in the US may be closer to $42.5k if there are no new import tariffs for Korea. That would still be very expensive, given the Niro ICE starts at $23,490 in the US and at E27,450 in France. The EV usually has features more comparable to the higher end models though.
You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. At least not many. They will need to find people that can think and learn beyond just past experiences or become a bit player in the future.
The pie chart says it all. A picture is worth 1,000 words..
They inserted a slice in the wrong pie.
Mmm…. mixed berry pie.
Typical german point of view: we have been making cars in this way for one hundred years, why should we start doing it differently. Like the beer they produce: since 500 years (the beer law was introduced) they are producing the same stuff.
LOL. Their beer is the best in the world.
And it restricts use of High-fing-fructose-corn syrup, so, you need a much better example.
They don’t sell Bud. Bud gives you diabetes.
You need a better example.
And as for cars, Tesla did copy the 3 series specs.
And Tesla didn’t put in some cheap rear suspension in their cars, like many EV and Volt makers did.
So if 90-100 KWH battery packs are too expensive, why not use a small battery like the 22 KWH used in original i3 coupled with a 90-100 KW range extender to make it a serial hybrid? The 1.5 l turbo three cylinder used in the i8 would be a good choice. Abandon the crazy i3 design and instead kick in the rex at a high enough SOC to be able to maintain the same driving characteristics regardless of the power source. Oh and increase the size of the tax tank to support untethered range of at least 400 miles.
The i3 is a great drive, but BMW isn’t selling many.
Maybe VW could and should do this.
I think they will. VW is the only group doing what they need to do to survive. They might be a good investment as it will be five years before Tesla shows up in Europe in large numbers and they have time to get their feet under them.
You should try the Model 3. You won’t be eager to step back into the i3.
Then do like any logical auto maker would do, build a more efficient electric car that goes farther using smaller batteries and start using multi speed transmissions that could improve range by 20% or more, the transmission makers have already run the numbers and built proof of concept, it’s not rocket science!
Electric motors are different. An electric motor designed correctly does not benefit from a multi gear transmissions. It only helps if you use an off the shelf motor in an inappropriate application. Otherwise it just adds weight and complexity.
Hooooo, calm down people. This article is made by Tesla accesory maker. It even says that above so don’t blow up and don’t believe everything on internet.
Ok. Just show that the writer misquoted, and we’ll be 100% on your side.
It’s a nightmare for manufacturers who DON’T wanna transition to the inevitable. And while that delays the EV options for the public at large, it’s still a win for Tesla, allowing them to further their lead gap over the competition. Which is unwise, considering they’re ALL IN on the future.
I was just going to say BMW CEO did acknowledge the Tesla threat. And that was a sign they’d survive, and then this.
Article by Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Dudenhöffer… why Model S is superior and why Das Auto did not design and produce it… in German.
BMW obviously doesn’t want to commit to be a large stakeholder, or directly involved in the narrow margin battery manufacturing business.
The road to profits, in the battery dependent EV manufacturing segment, requires a significant commitment to volume battery production, and its associated hardware.
Otherwise, you’re going to be “crying a river”(BMW tears), when your competitors and other specialty EV manufacturers, figure out the battery cost work arounds, on how to get closer and closer to ICE cost parity, with EV production.
The overall cost benefits, including the enhanced user experience of EVs, over the first five years, of the premium/luxury segment, is where BMW is losing some of their high end potential customers.
BMW is overpriced crap and has always been.
Wow. With that attitude I’d expect Jimmy Chanos to start SHORTING the Stock.
It happens to Tesla too.
click this
“Elon said..” .Well lets look at what he actually said
hmm what I see is: “we think” “probably” “maybe” “later” “depending”.
Which in my book means they aren’t anywhere _near_ $100/kwh on the cell level yet. And possibly are locked into a contract that fixes the price paid.
It looks like Mod removed the image link.
With the new assembly units coming online, they’ll improve efficiences x3 and production x3. That’s going to drive the costs down significantly. Hopefully will shake loose the bottleneck of Powerwall production.
yeah when? Probably next 2 years
Batteries cost, some talk about economies, automation has brought the curve along.
Chanos and Lutz “know” better how the legacy guys can scale, this guy did not talk to them…. I wonder why ..
So. . Due to the 10% yearly price drop for batteries – manufacturers may get a potential 10% profit increase for every year they wait. .
Which is good and all – but wait too long, and manufacturers will loose market share.
10% of nothing is nothing..
They must just start to produce, and make a profit when the market is more mature, in just a few years.